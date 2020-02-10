MILAN — In Remo Ruffini’s words, 2019 was “another extraordinary year” for Moncler SpA, which posted double-digit growth in all its markets and reported a 9 percent increase in net profits. But the chairman and chief executive officer and his management team on Monday spent most of the conference call with analysts addressing the potential impact of the coronavirus.

“We face a new and unexpected scenario,” said Ruffini, shifting the focus from the year-end figures to how Moncler is managing the current situation. “Our love and care go to China and to our people in this health emergency. The first concern is to protect our people and take measures to protect our company,” said Ruffini, emphasizing the company’s ability to “react to scenarios even when things are out of our control. This is one of our assets,” he contended, together with “a solid, long-term vision and flexibility in evolving strategies.”