Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

LONDON – Mytheresa closed its first year as a public company on a high note, reporting a 36.1 percent uptick in fourth-quarter sales to 162.4 million euros, and a 36.2 percent sales rise for the fiscal full year ending June 30.

Both adjusted EBITDA and net profit were lower in the three-month period due to temporary cost saving measures that Mytheresa put in place at the start of the COVID crisis.

In the fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was 11.2 million euros, compared with 15.1 million euros in the corresponding period last year, while adjusted net income was 7.6 million euros, compared with 9.4 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year, profitability was strong: Mytheresa said adjusted EBITDA was 54.9 million euros, as compared to 35.4 million euros in the prior-year period, while adjusted net income rose to 32.1 million euros, compared to 19.3 million euros in fiscal 2020.

The company attributed growing sales to “a fundamental change of consumer behavior,” due to the pandemic when people switched to shopping online, and to “a sharp luxury customer focus” and strong brand partnerships.

“Despite a year of continued uncertainty and unprecedented changes, we again achieved strong new customer growth and delivered excellent results,” said Michael Kliger, the company’s chief executive officer.

He added that Mytheresa’s focus on “curation, content and service” drove the top-line results and beat the company’s own expectations, while the “shift of consumer demand to online in luxury was significantly accelerated by the pandemic. We clearly believe this trend will continue in the post-pandemic world, probably reverting to the strong market growth rates we had seen before the pandemic started.”

In the fourth quarter the company also recorded a “record growth of first-time buyers” with 110,000 new customers. During the same period it also added more “high-spending customers,” who now make up 64 percent of clients, while average net sales per top customer also rose in the fourth quarter.

Mytheresa said its active customer base grew by 38 percent year-on-year.

In the current fiscal year, Mytheresa is expecting top-line growth to slow, although it will remain in the mid-double digits.

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company said it is expecting gross merchandise value to be in the range of 750 million euros to 770 million euros, representing a 22 percent to 25 percent growth.

Net sales are expected to range between 680 million euros to 700 million euros, while gross profit will land between 345 million euros and 355 million euros, representing a 21 percent to 24 percent growth.

In the fiscal year just ended, Mytheresa said it saw strong net sales growth across all geographies, with net sales growth in the U.S. up 133.3 percent in the fourth quarter – almost four times the rate of growth across all geographies in the three-month period.

The company said it believes its exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches with brands including Alexander McQueen, Jacquemus, Roger Vivier, Valentino and Christian Louboutin were big drivers of growth. Add-ons to the business, such as a Curated Platform Model that allows Mytheresa to access brands’ inventory for speedier in-season replenishment, also drove sales.

The company also opened its first beauty pop-up in collaboration with the Estée Lauder Cos., and stocked brands including La Mer, Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle and By Kilian.

The company burnished its ESG credentials, too, partnering with Vestiaire Collective on a takeback scheme for bags, which will be extended to shoes and ready-to-wear later this year. The scheme sees customers send their used luxury goods – regardless of where they were purchased – to Mytheresa in exchange for store vouchers.

As reported, the company also plans to phase out its use of fur by the end of 2022, and no longer sells products made with exotic skins.