Mytheresa Notches Double-Digit GMV Gains, Strong Profits in Q4, and Full Fiscal 2022

LONDON – A sharp focus on high-spending customers and luxury brand exclusives fueled double-digit growth at Mytheresa in the fourth quarter, ended June 30, and the full fiscal year.

The retailer, which is based in Munich and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said Thursday that the gross merchandise value of goods sold grew 18.2 percent to 196.6 million euros in the three months to June, while the adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9 percent.

GMV for the full year was up 21.3 percent to 747.3 million euros, with the adjusted EBITDA margin hitting 9.6 percent.

That double-digit top line growth is set to continue. In the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2023, the company is expecting to report a 16-22 percent uptick in GMV to between 865 million euros and 910 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA for the current year is set to land between 9 percent and 9.5 percent.

Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger Roderick Aichinger

The company believes it is “perfectly positioned to take advantage of the ongoing shift to online of luxury consumers, the continued consolidation in the digital luxury sector and the global market share expansion opportunities.”

Mytheresa has long believed in the gradual shift of luxury sales to online, despite the reopening of physical stores in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has said many times it believes the shift will be ongoing, and that luxury consumers will enthusiastically embrace both channels.

Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa, said the fourth quarter and year-end results “put us at the very top of performance of digital platforms. The results prove the unique positioning and business model of Mytheresa. We showed strong growth and profitability against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical challenges.”

As reported, the company has been ramping up its activity over the past year, adding a home and lifestyle category, and hosting splashy brand events in places where its customers like to holiday such as Amalfi, Capri and St. Tropez.

He noted that, in the fourth quarter, GMV growth accelerated from the previous period, and that Mytheresa saw above average GMV growth in the U.S., where it has been working to strengthen its position, and build market share.”

Kliger also alluded to Richemont’s proposed sale of Yoox Net-a-porter Group to Farfetch, which was announced last month.

He said: “We see ourselves as one of the few winners in the clearly consolidating luxury e-commerce space.”

Mytheresa also noted that GMV growth was 66.3 percent compared with fiscal 2020 and 97.1 percent compared with 2019.