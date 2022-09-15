×
Mytheresa Notches Double-Digit GMV Gains, Strong Profits in Q4, and Full Fiscal 2022

The online luxury retailer sees itself as "one of the few winners in the clearly consolidating luxury e-commerce space."

A look from Mytheresa's pre-fall 2022
A look from Mytheresa's pre-fall 2022 campaign. Courtesy image

LONDON – A sharp focus on high-spending customers and luxury brand exclusives fueled double-digit growth at Mytheresa in the fourth quarter, ended June 30, and the full fiscal year.

The retailer, which is based in Munich and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said Thursday that the gross merchandise value of goods sold grew 18.2 percent to 196.6 million euros in the three months to June, while the adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9 percent.

GMV for the full year was up 21.3 percent to 747.3 million euros, with the adjusted EBITDA margin hitting 9.6 percent.

That double-digit top line growth is set to continue. In the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2023, the company is expecting to report a 16-22 percent uptick in GMV to between 865 million euros and 910 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA for the current year is set to land between 9 percent and 9.5 percent.

Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger

The company believes it is “perfectly positioned to take advantage of the ongoing shift to online of luxury consumers, the continued consolidation in the digital luxury sector and the global market share expansion opportunities.”

Mytheresa has long believed in the gradual shift of luxury sales to online, despite the reopening of physical stores in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has said many times it believes the shift will be ongoing, and that luxury consumers will enthusiastically embrace both channels.

Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa, said the fourth quarter and year-end results “put us at the very top of performance of digital platforms. The results prove the unique positioning and business model of Mytheresa. We showed strong growth and profitability against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical challenges.”

As reported, the company has been ramping up its activity over the past year, adding a home and lifestyle category, and hosting splashy brand events in places where its customers like to holiday such as Amalfi, Capri and St. Tropez.

He noted that, in the fourth quarter, GMV growth accelerated from the previous period, and that Mytheresa saw above average GMV growth in the U.S., where it has been working to strengthen its position, and build market share.”

Kliger also alluded to Richemont’s proposed sale of Yoox Net-a-porter Group to Farfetch, which was announced last month.  

He said: “We see ourselves as one of the few winners in the clearly consolidating luxury e-commerce space.”

Mytheresa also noted that GMV growth was 66.3 percent compared with fiscal 2020 and 97.1 percent compared with 2019.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

