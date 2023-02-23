×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Fashion

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi’s Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

CEO Michael Kliger said that Mytheresa's highest-spending customers drove GMV growth of 7.8 percent in the fiscal second quarter, while the wobble in "aspirational" customers' confidence was temporary.

Mytheresa's festive season 2022 campaign.
Mytheresa's festive season 2022 campaign. Courtesy photo.

MILAN – Luxury online retailer Mytheresa saw second quarter growth slow as “aspirational, occasional” customers put the stops on spending during the key holiday period, against a backdrop of higher inflation and economic uncertainty.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the online retailer known for its splashy customer events and selective tie-ups with luxury brands such as Pucci, Gucci and Khaite posted a 7.8 percent uptick in gross merchandise value to 215.9 million euros.

By contrast, GMV growth in the first quarter was 20.8 percent, while growth in the first half of the year was 13.7 percent compared with the corresponding period in fiscal 2022.

Related Galleries

Mytheresa’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger said the company was happy with the second quarter growth, adding it was driven by “high-end, wardrobe-building luxury customers” rather than “aspirational, occasional luxury shoppers.”

In an interview, he said the latter, who dip in and out of the site and make occasional high-ticket purchases, “are more likely to be impacted negatively by an economic downturn. That consumer group felt the pinch. They were not willing or able to spend.”

By contrast, Mytheresa’s top customer base is “as strong as ever,” with around 3 percent of big spenders regularly generating 35 percent of sales.

Kliger said that in the second quarter ready-to-wear, high-end ski wear, and fine jewelry sold well “due to the top customers,” while sales of handbags and shoes, key categories for the aspirational client, were less vibrant.

The second quarter was also impacted by the bumpy reopening of business in China following the lifting of restrictions in the region. Kliger described sales in China as “highly negative” in the three-month period.

Michael Kliger, president of Mytheresa Courtesy

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was 17.7 million euros with an adjusted margin of 9.3 percent. That compares with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent in the fiscal first quarter.

Kliger said he views the slowdown in GMV growth as “temporary,” and added that January and February were already showing improvement.

Unlike many digital retail leaders, Kliger said there are no layoffs planned. “The business model is working, and there is no need for us to fire anyone,” he said.

For the full fiscal year ending June 30 the company confirmed its previous guidance, although it said the numbers would be at the “lower end of the given range” for the top and bottom line.

As reported, GMV will fall between 865 million and 910 million euros, representing 16 percent to 22 percent growth, while net sales will range from 755 million to 800 million euros, representing 10 percent to 16 percent growth.

Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, will range from 68 million to 76 million euros, with an adjusted margin of 9 percent to 9.5 percent.

Kliger argued that Mytheresa has shown “excellent financial strength and resilience” against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical challenges. “That sets Mytheresa apart from other digital platforms in the same period,” he added.

A slew of digital retailers witnessed exponential growth during lockdown and hired to meet demand. They are now shedding jobs as customers return to physical stores, and against a backdrop of high inflation, rising interest rates and ongoing geopolitical crises.

Kliger argued that the Mytheresa business model was “resilient and agile” due to its diversification (it launched homeware last year), and its focus on full-price selling and personalized levels of service.

Earlier this month Mytheresa sought to underline its market position by dropping the word “fashion” from its marketing slogan. On the website, it now describes itself as offering “the finest edit in luxury.”

Kliger said the business is about more than fashion. “We’re selling Pomellato, we’re selling Bang & Olufsen and we want to be ‘the’ destination for luxury,” he said.

In the second quarter, GMV growth in the U.S. was up 12.7 percent compared with the corresponding period last year, with the market now representing around 17 percent of the company’s total GMV.

Mytheresa added that, over the last 12 months, its overall customer base has grown 10.1 percent, reaching 814,000 customers. The total number of big, regular spenders grew more than 25 percent in the second quarter, the company added.

Mytheresa also saw a 1.9 percent increase in the average GMV spend per customer. The company said the uptick shows the “quality” of its customer acquisitions.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Hot Summer Bags

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad