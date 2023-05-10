×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel L.A. Runway Collection Brings Red Carpet Glam to the Gym

Business

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Revolutionizing Retail

Business

JW Anderson Lights Up Milan’s Golden Triangle With a Neon Storefront

Mytheresa’s Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Fiscal Quarter

GMV growth bounced back in the three months to March 31 after slowing in the second quarter due to the turbulent economic climate.

An image from Mytheresa's latest standalone men's campaign.
An image from Mytheresa's latest standalone men's campaign. Courtesy.

LONDON Mytheresa’s sales growth bounced back in the third fiscal quarter due to a growing number of big-spending customers who continue to buy luxury, despite macroeconomic turmoil. 

Mytheresa said Wednesday that GMV, or gross merchandise value, of goods sold in the three months ended March 31 rose 18 percent to 219.8 million euros. Net sales rose 17 percent to 198.9 million euros.

The figures were on the lower end of the range that Mytheresa had announced last month as part of a sales and profit warning for the 2023 fiscal year.

On Wednesday, Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger said the company was “very satisfied” with the global growth in the business, and with the 18 percent top line expansion. 

Related Galleries

He noted that gross profit margin, which was 45.6 percent in Q3 compared with 48.8 percent in the previous quarter, was impacted by “strong promotional intensity of many competitors.” He emphasized that Mytheresa was still able to deliver profitable growth. 

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA was 3.2 million euros, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.6 percent. 

While the third quarter GMV figure was at the thin end of Mytheresa’s forecast, it showed a resurgence in demand compared to the previous three-month period.  

As reported, GMV growth in the second quarter was 7.8 percent compared with 20.8 percent in the first quarter. 

Earlier this year, Kliger had said that growth was slowing overall because “aspirational” shoppers were putting the stops on spending amid the economic turbulence. By contrast, the top 3 percent of customers, which account for nearly 40 percent of Mytheresa’s sales, continue to spend.

That elite group of customers grew by 28 percent in the third quarter, according to Mytheresa. The site continues to cater to them with “high-impact” events, brand activations, and “money can’t buy” experiences in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

On Wednesday Mytheresa also touted a new partnership with Bucherer, the privately-owned Swiss watches and jewelry retailer. Mytheresa is now offering customers certified, pre-owned watches by major luxury brands as part of its efforts to tap into the circular economy.

The deal follows a resale partnership with Vestiaire Collective.

Last month, Mytheresa said it was expecting GMV to land between 218 million euros and 221 million euros, and for net sales to fall between 196 million euros and 199 million euros. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Hot Summer Bags

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mytheresa's Big Spenders Drive 18% Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad