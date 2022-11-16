×
The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

Specialty and department store sales were mixed, with gains erased and declines accentuated by higher prices.

ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Shopping carts sit in the parking lot of a Walmart store on August 04, 2022 in Rohnert Park, California. Walmart plans to lay off hundreds of corporate employees in a restructuring effort after the retailer cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Walmart plans to hire 40,000 works for the holiday season. Getty Images

Consumers spent more in October — but because they were paying more, not buying more.

Higher prices continued to bite into retail, just as the holiday shopping season kicked off.

The Census Bureau said October retail and food service sales jumped 8.3 percent from a year earlier — a time period when prices on goods increased 7.7 percent, erasing almost all of the month’s overall sales gains. 

Seasonally adjusted prices increased 1.3 percent from September to October, considerably faster than the 0.9 percent rise economists projected. 

The month’s gains did not carry through as strongly in fashion. 

Apparel and accessories specialty stores saw October sales inch up 3.1 percent from a year earlier while department stores logged a 1.6 percent decline. 

But with prices on apparel, footwear and accessories up a collective 4.1 percent in October, the fashion industry is essentially being overcome by inflation and many retailers are cutting prices to move inventory they ordered amid the COVID-19 induced supply chain backups. 

Prices on food and fuel, in particular, have risen in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine and are eating into spending in other categories. 

Both sides of the equation could be seen in Walmart Inc.’s third-quarter results this week, which showed gains in grocery sales, but softness in apparel. 

On balance, though, the discount giant is drawing in more higher-income shoppers as times get tough. 

“Regardless of income, families are more price conscious now,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s president and chief executive officer, on a call with analysts. “Living with higher prices this year has had a cumulative impact on our customers.” 

And Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of discount rival Target Corp., said the impact of the economy became more apparent in consumers at the end of October. 

“In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully, with guests’ shopping behavior increasingly impacted by inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty,” Cornell said. “This resulted in a third-quarter profit performance well below our expectations.”

Even so, that shoppers are able to keep paying the higher prices says something — about consumer resiliency and how difficult it might be for the Federal Reserve to cool off an overheating economy with higher interest rates. 

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said: “Households are still sitting on a huge pile of pandemic-era excess liquidity. They have begun to draw from that cushion, but it is far from depleted, and today’s data provide a reminder that, while the consumer has not been posting vigorous real growth in recent quarters, a contraction in expenditures in the near future is quite unlikely.”

While hope springs eternal for the holiday season, it could be hard for merchants to gain traction. 

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said: “The worrying thing about the softening of demand in October is that it coincides with a period of more elevated activity from retailers. This included an early firing of the gun on Black Friday deals, including from Amazon with its Early Access Prime Day. While the discounting likely helped sales somewhat, it clearly hasn’t acted as a major stimulant for consumers. If this pattern holds for the remainder of the holiday season, retailers may end up giving away a lot of margin simply to generate meager gains. This will have a chilling impact on the bottom line.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inflation Helps Push October Retail Sales Up 8.3%

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

