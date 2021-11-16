Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci to Show at Milan Fashion Week in February

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Partners With Kohl’s for Capsule

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker Snafus for Retail

Stores are looking to grab market share while struggling to hire workers and tweaking their supply chains in the age of COVID-19.

help wanted sign in window
Retailers are struggling to hire just as holiday sales ramp up. soupstock - stock.adobe.com

It’s feast and famine in fashion.  

COVID-19 and all its attendant disruptions and pressures has merchants racing to keep up with unprecedented demand, paying more for raw materials and desperate to hire workers for the sales floor. 

In between there are factory shutdowns to fight the pandemic, a shortage of containers in Asia, jammed-up ports in America, not enough truck drivers or distribution workers and more. 

There’s usually a hot spot somewhere in the industry, one problem on everybody’s radar — but holiday 2021 has produced something more like a complete overheating of global business. 

Some of it’s just a quirk of an extraordinary couple of years when the coronavirus reset the industry and life. But as the on-the-ground realities of business today sink in, things are starting to change as companies think harder about where they make goods and how they get them to consumers. 

Related Galleries

Right now, the getting is good, consumers are buying and job number one seems to be grabbing market share and sales before something else changes. 

Total U.S. retail and food service sales accelerated faster than economists projected in October, rising a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from the proceeding month. That’s up from a 0.8 percent increase in September and ahead of the 1.1 percent experts had penciled in.

Department store sales rose 2.2 percent compared with September and were up 27.6 percent from a year earlier. Apparel and accessories specialty store sales slipped 0.7 percent month to month, but were up 25.8 percent from October 2020 showing the dramatic comeback from last year when the pandemic restricted people closer to home. 

E-commerce continued to gain ground, with nonstore retailers logging a 4 percent rise compared with September and a 10.2 percent gain from a year earlier. 

“October’s numbers highlight the retail industry’s ongoing hardiness now that we’re in the fourth quarter,” said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation. “Consumers remain in high gear moving into the last months of the year. While it’s difficult to parse out exact amounts, the figures reflect the combined effects of Halloween and early holiday shopping. Even though consumers may have begun shopping early to avoid inventory shortages, November and December are still when they do most of their holiday shopping, so much remains ahead of us.”

Grabbing those sales could be a scramble. 

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. said retail seasonal hiring fell 9 percent from October 2020 and that seasonal transportation and warehousing hiring dropped 17 percent, according to an analysis of government data. 

“Companies continue to have a difficult time attracting and retaining workers, particularly for in-person, shift positions,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president. “HR executives report people are leaving their jobs due to burnout and a desire for flexibility. But what they tend to offer is more money, which, while an attractive incentive, may not meet the needs of the candidates.”

Retail payrolls have yet to rebound from the pandemic, the firm noted, with a total number of workers at 15.5 million, down 103,000 from October 2019. 

And as brands look to take advantage of a hot holiday season after a long hard patch, there are more signs that business is changing on the backend in ways that could stick. 

A McKinsey & Co. survey of 38 chief procurement officers in North America and Europe, who collectively oversee $100 billion in sourcing volume, found that 75 percent of fashion companies see shipping disruptions as “the greatest threat to flexibility and speed.” 

Accordingly, 71 percent of respondents said they were planning to boost nearshoring by 2025 while 25 percent are working to increase reshoring. 

“The era of sourcing continuous cost improvement is being challenged as never before and there’s an increasing focus on other competing goals,” said Patricio Ibáñez, a partner at McKinsey and coauthor of the study. “Fifty percent of companies have already embarked on extensive transformations to increase sourcing speed and flexibility.” 

In Europe, that means looking to Turkey where transportation can take three to six days instead of 30 days of travel time from southeast Asia, the consultancy said. And for the U.S. market, that puts the focus on Central America.

 

More from WWD:

Fashion’s Place in Inflation Nation

In Fashion: Johann the Intellectual Syncs With José the Technologist

Lulu’s Fashion Falls in Wall Street Debut

 

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad