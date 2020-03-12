Coachella has been officially rescheduled for October.
“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice, organizers of both festivals, shared in a statement.
“All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates,” added the company. “Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”
