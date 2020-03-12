By
with contributions from Kellie Ell
 on March 12, 2020

The World Health Organization made it official on Wednesday, declaring the coronavirus a global pandemic. 

But the label, while sobering, did little to change the on-the-ground reality of life in the midst of COVID-19. Shopping is slowing, investor panic brought about a bear market in the U.S., Italy remains shut down, governments worldwide are scraping together aid packages and everyone’s standing just a little farther apart. 

