PARIS — Flagging an uncertain retail environment due to flare-ups of the coronavirus, Pandora reported a 38 percent decline in organic sales over the second quarter and said it targets an annual sales decline in the range of 14 percent to 20 percent.

“The pandemic may leave a lasting affect on consumer behavior, our ways of working and the use of technology,” said Pandora chief executive officer Alexander Lacik in a statement.

The executive added that consumers are engaging with the brand even when stores are closed.

The Copenhagen-based jeweler’s second quarter revenue came to 2.88 billion Danish kronor, or $460 million as stores gradually reopened in key markets. By the end of July, the majority of stores were open in its seven main markets — the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, the U.S., Australia and China.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came to 325 million Danish kronor, while the net loss came to 175 million Danish kronor. The margin on earnings before interest and tax, before restructuring costs, came to 1.1 percent over the quarter; Pandora is targeting between 16 percent to 19 percent for the full year.

The quarterly results were resilient with revenues slightly higher than the consensus estimate, said Piral Dadhania of RBC Europe in a research note. RBC analysts have noted that the disrupted trading environment poses a challenge to the company’s broad turnaround efforts, with its core customer base likely strongly impacted by COVID-19 employment and earnings losses.

Under the direction of Lacik, who joined the jeweler a year ago, Pandora is undergoing a brand reboot — its its sprawling network of stores had struggled with declining foot traffic in malls before the pandemic swept through its main markets. The executive has focused on bulking up marketing spending, buying back wholesale inventory, redesigning stores, streamlining the product assortments with an emphasis on charms, reducing discounts and shoring up its digital means — both beefing up its online services and investing in digital marketing.

As the global spread of the virus began to gain steam in March, the company cut a layer of regional management, wiping out 180 jobs, regrouping its more than 100 markets into regional clusters.