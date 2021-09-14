Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Pandora Reveals New Growth Targets, Climate Roadmap

The Danish jewelry brand is planning to increase its production capacity by 60 percent and achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2030.

Pandora jewelry ocean
Jewelry with an ocean theme from Pandora. Courtesy

PARIS – Pandora has plans to rise.

The Danish jewelry firm, famed for its charms, has unveiled the detailed roadmap for its new growth strategy, a two-year program dubbed Phoenix that is intended to help the Danish jewelry firm achieve its long-term targets. These include doubling revenues in the U.S. and tripling sales in China, based on 2019 levels.

“We have vast untapped opportunities in our existing core business and they will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth,” asserted Pandora president and chief executive officer Alexander Lacik. “Our objective is to be the largest and most desirable brand in the affordable jewelry market. And we have a strong foundation to deliver on that objective.”

As part of the plan, the company will increase its manufacturing capacity by around 60 percent, investing 1 billion Danish kronor, or $158.7 million at current exchange, to do so. The majority of this capacity will come from a new facility to be built in Vietnam.

Related Galleries

In a series of announcements ahead of an investor event Tuesday afternoon, Pandora said it plans to increase its appeal to millennials, and will implement new omni-channel features and launch a new store concept. Already, 75 percent of its transactions are direct-to-consumer, and it said leveraging data would be key to fuelling future growth.

The company is targeting an organic compound annual growth rate of between 5 and 7 percent between 2021 and 2023 and EBIT margin of between 25 and 27 percent by 2023, an increase of between 2 and 3 percentage points.

Pandora completed its previous two-year turnaround plan in May, and has resumed growth in recent months. Its second-quarter revenues jumped 84 percent on the same period last year and 13 percent versus the three-month period in 2019, prompting the firm to raise its guidance for the year, as reported.

The new program also involves a range of sustainability initiatives Pandora trumpeted as “the most ambitious in the jewelry industry to date.” The company has committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions from a 2019 baseline across its own operations and value chain by 2030, and intends to become a net zero carbon company by 2040.

Among further announcements, the company said it would increase its share buyback program, announced on Aug. 17, to repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of 3.5 billion Danish kronor, or $555.2 million, compared with the previously announced 0.5 billion Danish kronor, or $79.3 million. The move is intended to increase cash distribution to shareholders, and will be completed on Feb. 4 next year.

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pandora Unveils New Growth Targets, Climate

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad