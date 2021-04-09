PARIS — Revenues at Pandora grew 13 percent over the first quarter in constant currencies, the Copenhagen-based jeweler said in a preliminary release Friday, offering a sign that business crept back up toward pre-pandemic levels.

The Q1 total came to 4.5 billion Danish kronor, or $720 million, a decline of 3 percent compared to the same period in 2019: Many companies are offering comparisons with that year to offer a measure against a more stable period.

However, Pandora’s sales rise of 13 percent over the quarter compared to last year — when its sprawling retail network was hit by coronavirus lockdowns — fell short of estimates from RBC. In a note sent to clients on March 30, analysts at RBC in forecast 17 percent organic revenue growth in Q1, a figure they said reflected expectations for a “fairly stable trend” throughout the quarter.

Pandora said that 30 percent of stores were temporarily closed during the quarter because of the pandemic. At the end of March, the proportion of temporary store closures stood at 35 percent.

The company is sticking with financial guidance for the year of organic growth above 8 percent and EBIT margin above 21%.

Pandora officially releases first-quarter results on May 4, when it plans to detail a new strategy.

The jeweler has been focusing on new product pillars as well as collaborations with “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars” and Millie Bobby Brown to boost its popularity. The company has said that as consumers spend less time traveling, many are splurging on gifts and discretionary goods, which has helped offset the loss of business due to store closures.