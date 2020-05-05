PARIS — Bracing for store closures that could persist throughout this year due to the coronavirus crisis, Pandora said Tuesday it has bulked up its credit lines as it reported first-quarter sales fell 14 percent.

The group is now preparing for the recovery after the pandemic, and our strong performance in January and February makes us confident in the underlying brand momentum,” said Alexander Lacik, president and chief executive officer of Pandora.

The executive said efforts to rein in costs and shore up its cash position were meant to ensure the company would have the financial strength for a “strong commercial comeback” when demand returns.

Sales for the first quarter totaled 4.17 billion Danish kronor, or $610 million, as the spread of the COVID-19 prompted stores closures first in China and then all other main markets in March. Sell-out was down 70 percent in March, but improved to a 55 percent decline at the end of April, with stores gradually opening in Germany.

The jeweler said it had positive organic growth in January and February, while online growth in April came to triple digits, percentage-wise.

Lacik has been steering a broad overhaul of the company, bulking up marketing investments, streamlining its offer and revamping stores. It managed to build up brand momentum last year, and continued to improve early this year thanks to media investments and stronger and more consist marketing messages, the company contended.

To weather the crisis, Pandora has been reining in costs and added 3 billion Danish kronor-worth of additional loan facilities with is banks. It also plans to sell 8 million treasury shares through an accelerated book-building process.

The quarterly revenue performance beat consensus expectations, said Piral Dadhania of RBC Europe. The analyst flagged online sales growth as encouraging. The sale of treasury shares, which will reverse some of the company’s share buy-backs, will likely weigh on the share price Tuesday, added Dadhania.