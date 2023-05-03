Pandora Sales Rise 1 Percent in Q1, Raises Guidance

PARIS – Steady does it for Pandora, where the year is off to a solid start. The Danish jeweler said revenues rose 1 percent in the first quarter to 5.85 billion Danish kroner, or $864.9 million.

Contrary those who might view this single-digit rise as a sign of trouble, president and chief executive officer Alexander Lacik told WWD this fourth quarter of continued growth was the sign of Pandora’s resilience.

“The high-end jewelry market has been almost untouched by [macroeconomic turbulences] whereas the middle [market] where we live, and most consumers, of course, they have pressure on disposable income,” he said.

Buoyed by a number of tailwinds for the rest of the year, the jeweler lifted guidance range for organic revenue growth for the full-year 2023 to minus 2 percent to plus 3 percent, versus minus 3 percent to plus 3 percent previously.

Pandora maintained its EBIT margin guidance at “around 25 percent.” It said trading in the second quarter had “so far been resilient,” in line with the first quarter, but that uncertainty “remains elevated due to the macroeconomic environment.”

The update in sales guidance reflected the company’s confidence in its ability to navigate the current environment thanks to its geographical diversification and execution of its strategy.

According to RBC Capital Markets analyst Piral Dadhania, “these results are somewhat better than expected even if sources of revenue beat are surprising.”

The beginning of the year had “resilient growth and solid margins,” with investments in its product platforms established and now paying off and the jeweler is “increasingly the [brand] of choice, particularly for gifting occasions,” Pandora’s Lacik said.

The Danish jewelry giant saw first-quarter revenue grow 1 percent organically, beating the consensus estimate average of minus 1 percent and hitting the top end of analysts’ forecasts.

Most of the growth in the quarter was contributed by its network expansion, which accounted for a 3 percent increase.

Growth in the quarter was driven by Europe, according to Pandora. The region remained overall flat but was up from minus 3 percent in the last quarter.

Revenues slipped 7 percent in the U.S., in line with last quarter’s performance, owing to mixed performance across channels and “slightly lower” conversion rates attributed to heightened consumer hesitancy.

No surprises here for the executive, who felt that “the big question is how much of the softness we see this year is also [due] to the recession, inflation, mortgage rates” and expected it to continue for the rest of the year.

Lacik saw expansion of its distribution network, continued focus on its product platforms, as well as geographic vectors – he cited a record 2022 in Mexico and the strong performance of Germany – as growth engines for the year.

And then there’s Mainland China, where Pandora “has not assumed any help [from the territory] in terms of like-for-like organic growth” in its projections and which represented around 5 percent of its business last year, according to Lacik.

For now, the country has improved since the January lifting of its COVID-19 restrictions and the jeweler is preparing for a gradual relaunch later in this year.

As a whole, “more people [are] coming, they’re spending a little bit less than they used to, which I think is probably a reflection of the economic situation,” said Lacik. “But overall for us that means that we continue to put a little bit of growth on the table and [for] that we are have to be very, very pleased because that most likely means I’m building market shares in most geographies around the world.”