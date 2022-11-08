Pandora Sees Solid Quarter, Takes Precautions Against Recession

PARIS — Pandora continues to grow at pace in the third quarter, despite growing concerns about a global recession.

The Danish jeweler saw “another solid quarter” as it reported revenues of 5.26 billion Danish kroner, or $707.1 million.

This amounted to a 3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period lin 2021, in line with the high bracket of consensus estimates. Revenue was 13 percent higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

But the company is already “taking precautionary measures to ensure our profitability should circumstances change,” stated chief executive officer Alexander Lacik.

A 4 percent increase was rolled out in North America earlier in the year on around a third of the brand’s assortment, after several years of indirect price increases effected by halving the number of promotions.

Asked where prices had been raised, Lacik explained that it was important to keep entry-level prices to “remain in demand as an affordable proposition,” and that a number of strategic items at higher price points were also left untouched as “consumers are very well versed in where those prices sit.”

Broadly, items that could withstand the price increase were gold-plated items, those with more handcraft and collaboration items “where the consumers acknowledge the fact that there’s another brand involved.”

Similar price increases of around 4 percent will be rolled out globally in early Q4.

Overall, he remained confident, noting that the company was “well equipped to weather a potential recession and seize relevant investment opportunities” thanks to strong financials and Pandora’s position in affordable gifting.

Calling the absolute impact of inflation “manageable,” owing to a 76 percent gross margin, he explained that 4 percent amounted to covering the pressure due to rising costs, including energy and material.

With October “trading at a similar pace as Q3,” Lacik did not see any change in the trajectory, especially as a retail metrics such as basket size, traffic and conversation rates remain “very strong.”

As peak trading season starts in November and shopping patterns of Pandora’s consumers remained “so far largely unchanged,” the company is “well prepared” with “an exciting product line-up,” including the lab-grown diamond Diamonds by Pandora category, which launched in North America on Aug. 25, Lacik said.

During the three-month period, the U.S. was down 3 percent organically compared to the third quarter of 2021, a period boosted by last year’s stimulus checks. Sales remained 56 percent higher than 2019’s figures.

China continued to be dragged down by COVID-19, slumping 37 percent against 2021’s figures and 71 percent against 2019’s pre-pandemic figure, with Pandora indicating an overall 8 percent impact on the group’s organic growth. As a result, the company is putting on hold its planned relaunch “until the situation stabilizes.”

In Europe, while figures pointed to a moderate contraction in the third quarter, the underlying causes were varied.

Germany remains “healthy,” despite a 9 percent slump in year-on-year organic growth attributed to ending business with an online partner, while sell-out activity, which includes sales in stores and Pandora’s e-commerce, grew 3 percent. Against 2019 figures, it stood at a 35 percent growth.

In France, a 2 percent decline came from lower promotional activities, while Italy’s 8 percent slide stemmed from “negative consumer behavior due to the macroeconomic environment.”

The U.K. continued to grow in all terms, including overall revenue, which jumped 13 percent.

Australia, on the other hand, was up 33 percent year-on-year in organic terms, as last year’s figures were affected by COVID-19 closures, while the rest of the world contributed a 15 percent revenue growth.

Pandora’s retail network expansion is “starting to be visible in the numbers,” the company said, noting that in the first nine months of the year, this had amounted to 630 million Danish kroner ($84.5 million) of incremental revenue, broken down into 240 million Danish kroner for network expansion and 390 million of forward integration and takeovers.

As previously stated, the target is to open an addition 100 to 150 stores for the rest of the year and in 2023, expected to bring 1 to 2 percent in organic growth. “A potential recession represents an opportunity to accelerate the network expansion,” the company noted.

Another highlight for the quarter was the Diamonds by Pandora category, launched in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 25.

Though only seven to eight weeks into the launch, it was already taking a 3 percent share of business in the U.S., with an average of 5 percent across the 269 stores offering the range. This grew up to 10 percent in the top 80 stores, against some 2 percent in worst performers, Lacik revealed, noting that the differentiating factor was “not the concept [but] more the salesmanship in those bottom-end stores.”

On the 50 percent of transactions coming from new consumers, Lacik was quick to point out that the “most pleasing part of the equation” to him was the 50 percent coming from Pandora’s existing consumer base because the new category represented a “different value proposition from buying a traditional Pandora item.”

“It’s obviously great that we have the strongest influx of new customers coming to Pandora in the last three years, so there is something that is waking up and maybe even changing the perception of what Pandora as a brand represents for people” the executive continued, calling this shift “a big positive.”

In terms of age groups, although Lacik noted that it was generally “not how [Pandora] wants to trade,” the U.S. launch had highlighted that Millenials and younger consumers were attracted to the new range.

He speculated that they may be gravitating towards the category’s opening price point, but that this lined up with research indicating that “the younger the consumer is, the more interest they have, the more awareness they have and the more acceptance they have of the concept [of lab-grown diamonds],” he said. “That speaks volumes for future generations.”

New products featuring lab-grown diamonds are already slated for launch, starting with a limited-edition 2-carat ring which will make its debut in time for the 2022 holiday season, which Lacik expects to “stimulate even more” the latest category.

On the whole, EBIT margin during the three months “remained strong” at 18.6 percent, Pandora said. Consensus estimate ranged from 16.4 percent to 19.5 percent.

The company maintained its EBIT margin guidance at 25 percent to 25.5 percent. Trading in the fourth quarter so far was in line with third-quarter performance and “thereby in line with the upper end of the implied guidance range for Q4,” while it continued to caution that the macroeconomic outlook “is associated with elevated uncertainty.”

RBC Capital Markets’ analyst Piral Dadhania described the results as demonstrating “fairly healthy revenue growth and gross margin delivery” in the third quarter, with the overall guidance for the year “a bit conservative.”

“However, revenue momentum across regions is uneven, and opex growth was ahead of expectations, with earnings delivery supported by fairly meaningful cut to marketing expenses despite [Diamonds by Pandora launch] in North America in the period,” Dadhania continued.

The company indicated it had plan to distribute 5.3 billion Danish kronor, or $470.5 million and representing around 13 percent of its market capitalization, to its shareholders in 2022.

As for the fire that affected its European distribution center located in Hamburg, Germany, the company noted that initial assessment of the damage suggested “limited net financial impact.”

In a separate release, Pandora indicated that jewelry inventory was intact and expected distribution to return to normal “in a few weeks,” a delay during which stock for Pandora stores would be fulfilled by its Thailand distribution center “to the furthest possible extent” to ensure business continuity, while online sales, managed through external distribution partners, would be unaffected.