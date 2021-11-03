Skip to main content
Pandora Reports Strong Q3 Performance

The Danish jewelry maker continued to perform well in the U.S. and saw sales rebound in Europe.

Pandora store New York
The Pandora boutique on 42nd Street in New York. Brian Berkowitz

PARIS – Pandora continues its rebound. The Danish jewelry maker logged organic sales growth of 9 percent in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with the same period in 2019, and up 14 percent versus 2020, driven notably by gains in the U.S. market.

There, the company reported sell-out growth of 59 percent compared with the three-month period in 2019.

Europe also saw a rebound after continued declines in the first six months of the year, with sell-out growth of 11 percent compared with the same quarter two years ago. Performance in Asia remained weak, however, and was heavily impacted by COVID-19, the company said.

Overall, around 5 percent of the firm’s store network was closed during the quarter.

“We are very pleased with the strong sell-out growth in the third quarter,” stated Alexander Lacik, Pandora’s chief executive officer. “We drove strong growth from our core Moments platform.”

The company’s e-commerce sales jumped by 94 percent on an organic basis compared with the third quarter of 2019 and 2 by percent versus a year ago, and represented 18 percent of revenues for the period.

On a reported basis, Pandora saw sales growth of 16 percent compared with the third quarter of last year, to 4.73 billion Danish kronor, or $635.7 billion at current exchange. Its operating profit grew 104.9 percent to 957 million Danish kronor, or $128.6 million.

Earlier this week, Pandora raised its guidance for the year, saying it now expects organic sales growth of between 18 and 20 percent, compared with previous guidance of between 16 and 18 percent, and EBIT margin of between 24 and 24.5 percent, up from between 23 and 24 percent.

The company, which announced its new three-year growth plan Phoenix in September, has high hopes for its Pandora Me line for younger consumers, which relaunched at the end of September, and confirmed plans to roll out Pandora Brilliance, its collection of lab-created diamond jewelry that is currently being tested in the U.K., starting next year.

