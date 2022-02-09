Pandora Reports Strong Q4

PARIS – Pandora’s turnaround continues.

The Danish jewelry maker reported fourth quarter sales up 12 percent in sell-out terms versus the same period in 2019, notably thanks to a 39 percent gain in the U.S., the brand’s biggest market.

In reported terms, total sales gained 14 percent to 9.01 billion Danish kronor, or $1.38 billion at current exchange, on the prior-year quarter.

The company said its core Moments platform had performed well, and that the relaunch of the Pandora ME line had been well-received. Sales were particularly strong online, with 91 percent organic growth versus the same period two years ago, the company stated.

Operating profit for the period grew 21 percent to 2.68 billion Danish kronor, or $411.1 million, while net profit was up 6.1 percent year-on-year to 1.9 billion Danish kronor, or $291.5 million.

“We end 2021 on a high note with record-breaking revenue and sell-out in Q4,” said Pandora president and chief executive officer Alexander Lacik. “I am particularly pleased that our strong growth was broad-based across key markets. Our investments in digital are clearly paying off, Moments is showing solid growth, and we are encouraged by the new product platforms Pandora ME and Brilliance.”

In China, Pandora said its performance had continued to be “unsatisfactory.” Negatively impacted by the pandemic, fourth-quarter sell-out fell 39 percent on a two-year stack, although the company said it continues to see significant opportunities to grow there.

For the year as a whole, the jewelry maker, famed for its charms, surpassed its sales and margin guidance, reporting organic sales growth of 25 percent on 2020 and an EBIT margin of 25 percent.

Reported revenues were up 23 percent year-on-year, to 23.39 billion Danish kronor, or $3.59 billion. Operating profit stood at 5.83 billion Danish kronor, or $894.3 million, a 117.5 percent gain. Net profit grew 114.7 percent to 4.16 billion Danish kronor, or $638.1 million.

The company has guided for organic sales growth of between 3 and 6 percent for 2022. Current trading is “solid,” Pandora said, with organic growth of 22 percent in January year-on-year, in part thanks to strong comparisons due to lockdowns a year ago.