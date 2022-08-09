×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

Accessories

FN CEO Summit 2022: Nike North America GM Sarah Mensah About Empowering New Generation

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum, but Is Staying Agile

CEO Patrice Louvet told WWD that the brand’s consumer is holding up, but that the company is remaining watchful.

Ralph Lauren's uniforms for Wimbledon.
The ball boys and girls will be wearing Polo shirts. JAMES HARVEY KELLY

Patrice Louvet said Ralph Lauren Corp. topped its first-quarter expectations and is moving fast — but staying watchful in an uncertain world.

“We know we live in an environment that is choppy and uncertain, so like we did during COVID[-19], we continue to build on our strengths and stay in touch with reality,” Louvet, the firm’s president and chief executive officer, told WWD.  

Reacting to that reality means staying agile and being ready to keep up with market changes. And with the threat of recession looming, inflation sky-high, COVID-19 still disrupting the supply chain and war in Europe, the changes could keep coming.  

Louvet said the company has a balanced go-to market strategy, a diversified geographic base and a supply chain that is both broad and ready to adjust as needed.  

Related Galleries

Patrice Louvet
Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet. Patrick MacLeod

Revenues for the three months ended July 2 rose 8.3 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion. And on a constant currency basis, revenues increased a stronger 13 percent, ahead of the 8 percent rise the company had penciled in.

In North America, net revenues increased 6 percent to $701 million, while Europe rose 17 percent to $416 million and Asia advanced 16 percent to $334 million. In constant currencies, both Europe and Asia were up more than 25 percent.

But the exchange rate and higher operating expenses, in part to fuel “both near- and long-term strategic growth,” bit into the bottom line.  

Net income declined 25 percent to $123.4 million, or $1.73 a diluted share, from $164.7 million, or $2.18, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share slipped to $1.88. 

The uncertainty wracking fashion companies is prevalent on Wall Street as well. 

While investors at first reacted positively to the quarterly update form the company, its shares later started to fall with the market, dropping 5.4 percent to $95.75 in midday trading. 

“We’ve been repositioning the company over the past four years to really establish a strong brand, healthy foundation that puts in place a diverse set of growth drivers,” Louvet said, noting Ralph Lauren has “clear sustainable advantages.” 

Chief among them is an “iconic lifestyle brand,” which Louvet noted can “offer categories from sneakers to tuxedos — we really have the ability to dial up and dial down.” 

The CEO said, “We measure the brand appeal on a monthly basis in our top markets and we’re constantly seeing the desirability of the Ralph Lauren brand improve in every market.”

So far, the company’s consumers are holding up. 

 “In the U.S., our consumers remain solid, especially in our full-price channel, they’re clearly responding to our storytelling, clearly engaging with the breath of our portfolio,” Louvet said. 

The domestic outlet business was good as well in the first quarter, but the CEO said: “We’re obviously, like others, watching the more value-oriented consumer because we’re not naive here, as you look ahead it’s likely that the inflation situation will have an impact on that consumer group.”

While sales are up, the company has been pushing inventories up even higher, looking to skirt supply chain delays that have complicated life in fashion while also meeting consumer demand. 

Inventories in the first quarter rose 47 percent to $1.2 billion, primarily with an increase of goods-in-transit. 

Louvet told analysts on a conference call that Ralph Lauren is ready to catch more business as consumers change.

“It’s actually really interesting to see what’s happening with the consumer right now,” he said. “And we’re actually really uniquely positioned to capture the consumers’ evolving wardrobe choices. Because what we’re seeing is a combination of reinvesting in core wardrobes. So specifically, that’s products like sweaters or denim and then a pivot toward newness and elevation and sophistication, right?

“So the pivot toward newness for us will translate into more elevated cashmere sweaters, for example.…And then you have consumers not going out during the day, right? And it’s still early days on that journey, and therefore, a need for greater outerwear and need for greater dresses and need for greater sports coats,” Louvet said.

Fashion companies have sought to make sure they have enough of their classic and staple goods on hand so they can tell their stories to consumers. 

And Ralph Lauren always has a story.

Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer, said: “Our vision of timelessness and an authentic life well-lived continues to resonate around the world. From the elegant spirit of Wimbledon to the anniversary celebration of our iconic Polo shirt, our brand is inspiring people to step into their dreams.”

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Ralph Lauren Has Momentum in 'Choppy'

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad