Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

The CEO was able to raise prices even as the environment weakened and sees healthy sustainable growth ahead despite macro troubles.

Patrice Louvet
Patrice Louvet Richard Phibbs

With discounters flailing in the face of inflation and uber luxury brands soaring, it’s more clear than ever which side of the fashion divide is winning right now.  

And while it remains to be seen just where the demarcation lies, Patrice Louvet knows he’s on the right side of the fashion spectrum, having spent four years elevating the brand and boosting prices at Ralph Lauren Corp.

Long before the COVID-19 supply chain back ups gave everyone cover to charge more last year, the president and chief executive officer started moving average unit retail prices up, tightening distribution and doubling down with brand storytelling. In its own direct-to-consumer network, Ralph Lauren’s average unit retail prices grew 15 percent in its latest fiscal year, coming on top of a 26 percent rise the year before. 

Related Galleries

Instead of pushing pure volume, growth was designed to come from developing categories, like home, and building in new markets while bringing in more consumers under 35. 

The strategy is now paying dividends. 

“We now have multiple engines of growth,” Louvet told WWD. “We’re driving growth across every brand, every channel, every region. 

“Our game plan is working,” he said. “It’s a game plan that’s resilient in the face of macro uncertainty.” 

That seems to be the key for this moment in the pandemic, where consumers are back in stores but the economy is confused by inflation, war and more. 

Brands need to be ready to win when possible and then ready to change quickly when needed. 

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstoc

Ralph Lauren’s fourth-quarter net earnings tallied $24.4 million, or 34 cents a share, for the firm and compared with losses of $74.1 million, or $1.01, a year earlier. 

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 49 cents, well ahead of the 38 cents analysts projected. 

Revenues for the three months ended April 2 increased 18 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion. The top line in North America rose 19 percent to $674 million as Europe increased 26 percent to $467 million and Asia rose 20 percent to $346 million, despite some “adverse impacts” tied to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China that will extended into this quarter. 

This past year, the company opened 122 new stores, expanding from Milan to Miami. It has also returned to the runway and made new overtures to consumers, for instance linking up with the historically black Morehouse College and Spelman College in a bid to present a more inclusive take on American style. 

In all, the company brought in 1 million new consumers during the quarter, or 5 million over the past year.

Ralph Lauren’s annual sales jumped 41 percent to $6.2 billion. And while that rate won’t continue, the company is consolidating its gains and looking to keep growing off that bigger base, with revenues projected to increase in the high-single digits on a constant currency basis. 

Analysts on a conference call were complimentary about the quarter, but investors are still in sell-mode, trading shares of Ralph Lauren down 2.4 percent to $88.78 in midday trading in another down day for the market. 

Louvet acknowledged that there would be bigger cost headwinds this year, complications from currency fluctuations and impacts from COVID-19, but said the brand and its consumers are solid right now.

“As consumer habits change, we’re able to flex with that and meet the consumer where he or she wants to be based,” the CEO said. “We’re grounded in reality and watching closer consumer sentiment.”

Looks from the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection.
Looks from the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection. Polo Ralph Lauren

But so far, so good. 

“Our consumer continues to be healthy, strong and we’re seeing strong demand both across replenishment of their core wardrobe and also investments in newness and more sophisticated product,” he said. 

Part of that comes from giving shoppers more as they pay more, whether it be in the form of better product, better marketing or a better experience online and off. 

“We’re very cautious around consumer value,” Louvet said. “Our consumer value scores are increasing. Differently from many companies, which are now jumping to take price because of inflationary pressures, we are being very deliberate on the product quality, design and elevation.”

That is very much in keeping with the philosophy of the company’s namesake. 

Executive chairman and chief creative officer Ralph Lauren added: “From our latest fashion show to the launch of our powerful Morehouse and Spelman colleges collection, we continue to inspire people all over the world to dream. Whether it’s our clothes or how we think about our impact on the planet, we imprint all we do with a spirit of optimism and timelessness that give people a sense of possibility.”

 

MORE FROM WWD:

Ron Johnson’s Enjoy Facing Cash Crunch

Steve Rendle Steering VF Through Troubled Waters With Portfolio Power

Canada Goose Stock Jumps as Luxury Consumer Holds

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad