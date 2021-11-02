Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Accessories

Manolo Blahnik Brand Marks 50 Years

Business

Matchesfashion Losses Widened by COVID-19, Brexit

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum Despite Headwinds

But the Ralph Lauren CEO expects supply chain hold ups will last through 2022.

Ralph Lauren 2021 Pink Pony apparel
The 2021 Pink Pony apparel collection. Kate Mathis

The pony is on the move.

Ralph Lauren Corp. charged back from last year’s lockdowns in the fiscal second quarter — and now Patrice Louvet is looking to maintain that momentum in the face of inflationary pressure and supply chain turmoil.

“All in all, our game plan is just to run the play using the plan we have while mitigating the headwinds,” Louvet, president and chief executive officer, told WWD.

Ralph Lauren — like many other companies — reset during the pandemic with an eye toward coming out of the crisis stronger. And while COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, the company is pushing forward as best it can and is ready to take advantage of any opportunities that do come. 

“We know our brand is still bigger than our business, so, lots of runway moving forward,” Louvet said. “Our mind-set right now is really about fueling our momentum, investing in growth.” 

Related Galleries

Patrice Louvet
Patrice Louvet Richard Phibbs

Second-quarter profits tallied $193.3 million, or $2.57 a diluted share, up from losses of $39.1 million, or 53 cents, a year ago when the pandemic kept shoppers close to home. Adjusted earnings of $2.62 came in well ahead of the $1.99 analysts projected.

Ralph Lauren’s revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 25 jumped 26 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.2 billion. Global digital ecosystem revenues grew 45 percent, with 35 percent growth at the company’s owned digital channels. 

Again, the topline growth was supported by the brand’s efforts to elevate its positioning and to increase prices, which have risen for 18 straight quarters at Ralph Lauren. Average unit retail prices rose 14 percent.

If Ralph Lauren has been nudging its prices higher as part of its brand strategy, the company is also operating now in a world that’s become more expensive. 

Prices in general have been rising — cotton in particular has taken a big step up — but Louvet said the brand’s power and image will help it mitigate these inflationary pressures.

“We have confidence in our ability to continue to leverage our pricing power in this contest,” he said. 

The supply chain tangle is a more complex problem in some ways and one that the CEO said would take longer to sort out.

Vietnam factories were shut down for 12 weeks due to COVID-19, but Louvet said they were back up and running now. 

“The production side of the supply chain should be in a healthy position as we start calendar [year] 2022,” the CEO said. “The logistics piece will take a longer time to sort itself out. We expect that to be a headwind through 2022 as capacity catches up as people build inventory.” 

The power of the Ralph Lauren brand can push higher prices and capture consumer attention, but it can’t magically transport containers piling up at U.S. ports back to China to ship out the next round of orders or suddenly produce more ready and willing truck drives to deliver to stores.  

In the meantime, Louvet & Co. are mitigating the disruptions by making use of the full breadth of Ralph Lauren’s supplier base, near shoring where possible and using air freight when necessary.

On the front end of the business, the CEO said the brand was:

• Recruiting new customers, bringing in a “younger, higher value, less promotional sensitive customer.” 

• Taking advantage of changes in consumer behavior as they return to the office and venture out more. “We’re selling tuxedos and evening gowns…like there’s no tomorrow,” said Louvet, although the category is still not a big part of the overall business. 

• Continuing to push on the digital business even while stores are open, building in more omni options, like buy online, return in store. The CEO described e-commerce as a kind of “digital surround sound” that enhanced the store experience. 

• And focusing on a “key city approach,” seeing top cities instead of whole countries. By way of example, he pointed to China, where the company opened a store in Beijing and then moved on to Shanghai, opening a store there and viewing the businesses from more of a stand-alone perspective.

While China has largely been viewed as the big consumer market of the future, the picture has been muddied there somewhat as Beijing cracks down on big tech, the celebrity culture that helps market fashion and more.

Louvet said the country is a mid-single-digit piece of the overall Ralph Lauren business and remains “a major growth opportunity.” 

“We are seeing our brand really resonate well with our target customer there,” he said. “We have seen a lot of support from the Chinese authorities on some of our trademark challenges and issues there.

“From what we’re experiencing on the ground, with our supply chain, with our team, with the consumers, with the authorities, we feel well positioned and are still very optimistic about our future in that market,” he said. 

In a sense, Louvet’s job is to keep all these different complex parts of the business — from brand to supply chain to digital — all working together. 

And even though there is an exploration in some parts of the market into whether or not digital businesses would be worth more on their own — Saks Fifth Avenue split off its e-commerce business and Macy’s and Kohl’s are being pressured to follow suit — Louvet said Ralph Lauren works best as one whole.

“We know an omnichannel customer is more valuable than a mono channel customer,” he said when asked about the growing trend that has so far only touched department stores. 

“For us, we believe it’s critical to keep it together,” he said, noting that maintaining the experience was the best way to connect with the consumer and create value. 

“There was this narrative a few years ago around, ‘The store is dead, retail is dead, consumers are going to shift fully to digital,” Louvet said. “For me, boring retail is dead, but engaging retail is thriving.”

He pointed to in-store updates, like coffee shops, that have drawn big lines and consumer interest.

“It’s part of bringing in an exciting and differentiated experience to the store,” he said. 

In short, Ralph Lauren is evolving, but sticking to its knitting. 

Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer, said: “We continue to grow and evolve in ways I never imagined, all while holding true to the spirit of timelessness that defines who we are. As we enter the holiday season with a greater sense of hope in the world, I am proud of how our teams are coming together to inspire optimism and love in everything we create — from our iconic products to our expanding digital, hospitality and store experiences all over the world.”

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstoc

 

MORE FROM WWD:

Wall Street Welcomes New Players and Acquisitions

The IPO Mania Transforming Fashion and Retail

Macy’s Fighting to Keep Herald Square Billboard From Amazon

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad