March 30, 2020

PARIS — EssilorLuxottica has named Paul du Saillant chief executive officer of Essilor, replacing Laurent Vacherot who has abruptly retired.

Du Saillant will also join the company’s board, the eyewear giant behind Sunglasses Hut and LensCrafter said Monday.

