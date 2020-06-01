PARIS — Paule Ka has changed hands again and the chic, French ready-to-wear label now belongs to Switzerland-based investor Matthias Thoma.

Thoma bought the label from Compagnie Marco Polo, the holding company of French entrepreneur Xavier Marie, who had acquired Paule Ka in 2017.

“This change of shareholder comes after two very difficult years,” the label said in a statement.

Thoma has presented his plans for the label — described as a “transition phase” — to its executive committee, works council and employees. The future strategy entails structuring collections around two lines, “La Femme Paule Ka” and a more youthful “Mademoiselle Ka.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal was handled by M&A specialist Actoria SA.

Founded 32 years ago by Serge Cajfinger, the French rtw label had struggled in recent years and came close to bankruptcy before being purchased by Marie.

Marie, who made his fortune as founder and former chief executive officer of furniture and home decor company Maisons du Monde, initially brought back the label’s founder Serge Cajfinger on a one-year contract to help improve the business, and later called on Maxime Simoëns to take over creative direction.

Marie had set about building a small fashion group, acquiring children’s clothing and homewares label Bonton in 2016 and shoe manufacturer Rautureau in 2017. Following his purchase of Paule Ka, his holding group Marco Polo added another children’s brand, Le Petit Souk, and cashmere specialist Eric Bompard to its portfolio.

Paule Ka’s annual turnover is around 36 million euros a year.