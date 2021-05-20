As consumers become more anxious for fast service across all industries, American Express is giving all of its customers the ability to begin shopping immediately with every approved card.

Without waiting for a physical card, Amex consumers are now able to add an instant card number to digital wallets or shop online. In a survey, the company found that 60 percent of eligible Amex card members want to receive the instant card number after the application is approved.

According to a representative from American Express, the survey showed that “consumers want fast, easy payment options as online shopping continues to grow.”

A key benefit of the program is the inclusion of PayPal, which will accept members’ instant card numbers when shopping online, allowing consumers to enjoy the benefits of the American Express Membership immediately.

Shoppers are also able to connect their Amex cards to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Fitbit Pay.

Notably, the instant card update is one of many that American Express has made in listening to the evolving consumer. Earlier this year after the company brought back the rose gold card, Rachel Stocks, executive vice president, global premium products and benefits at American Express, told WWD the company would continue to evolve its card portfolio and find new ways to listen to its members.

“Our approach has long been to listen to our card members and regularly evolve our cards and offers to ensure we are continuing to engage and support them in the areas that matter most,” Stocks previously told WWD. “When COVID-19 first began, we naturally saw a shift in our card members’ spending. By actively listening and understanding our card members’ needs, we were able to quickly adapt our products and services to further support their at-home lifestyles, including introducing new offerings across streaming and wireless services, grocery, business essentials and more.”

