J.C. Penney is progressing in its turnaround bid through improvements in women’s apparel, margins, shrinkage and store presentation, amid continuing declining sales and profits and store closings.

“In my experience there are no quick fixes when you are turning around a major retailer,” said Jill Soltau, the retailer’s chief executive officer since October 2018 and former ceo of Jo-Ann Fabrics and president of Shopko.