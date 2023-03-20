×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moschino at Juncture as Jeremy Scott Exits Brand

Business

Rent That Dress From BCBGMaxAzria

Fashion

A Look Back at Jeremy Scott’s First Moschino Collection

Protesters Enter Westfield’s Forum des Halles Shopping Mall in Paris

A demonstration against pension reform spilled over into the shopping center after municipal authorities banned gatherings in other public areas.

French gendarmes block demonstrators during an unauthorized rally in Paris, in the Forum district of Les Halles, on March 19, 2023, against plans to reform pensions three days after the French government imposed the reform without a vote in using Article 49.3 of the Constitution. Opponents of the French president's pension reform plan are expressing their anger for the third evening, with new rallies and strikes in a France, plunged into a political crisis after the executive took power. (Photo by Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
French gendarmes block demonstrators during an unauthorized rally in Paris, in the Forum district of Les Halles, on March 19. NurPhoto via Getty Images

PARIS — Protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform rocked Paris through the weekend, with marches taking over monuments such as Place de la Concorde, and shopping areas including the central Les Halles district.

Protests began Thursday night at Place de la Concorde, the famous square at the foot of Avenue des Champs-Élysées and just outside of the celebrity favorite Hôtel de Crillon. Thousands of demonstrators gathered there Thursday and Friday to protest the passing of the bill by procedural motion, instead of direct vote, blocking traffic and setting fires around the area.

In response, municipal authorities banned gatherings at Place de la Concorde from Saturday until Tuesday.

Related Galleries

On Sunday, protesters moved to other locations, with around 350 people gathering outside of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s shopping center Forum des Halles, before a group of demonstrators entered the mall waving banners and setting off red-colored smoke bombs, according to footage posted on social media.

Videos showed smoke bombs being set off in front of Levi’s, while Mango was shuttered in the wake of the protesters walking through the corridors chanting.

“As a company policy, URW does not comment on security matters,” a spokesperson said in response to a inquiry from WWD.

Department stores away from the protests reported normal activity. There was “no real impact,” according to a spokesperson from Printemps, which is on Boulevard Haussmann, 1.5 miles north of where the demonstrations were held. Samaritaine Paris-Pont Neuf added they “received a lot of tourists” despite its close proximity to Les Halles, and reported no impact from the protests or transit strikes over the last week.

Demonstrations resumed Monday night after Macron’s government survived a “no confidence” motion of censure by just nine votes, as protesters gathered at Place Vauban near the National Assembly and away from any major shopping thoroughfares.

The protests are expected to continue through the week, with another day of strike action planned for Thursday.

The demonstrations are the largest since the “yellow vest” protests of 2018, which brought weeks of rolling protests and boarded up stores on Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

Garbage collectors have also been on strike, which has led to tons of trash piling up on streets and had a negative impact on tourist sentiment. Transportation has also been impacted, with rolling strikes resulting in local and national train shutdowns as well as the cancellation of 20 to 30 percent of flights at Paris area airports.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad