Poshmark Inc. was just a dream and a prayer in 2011 when chief executive officer Manish Chandra and his cofounders started the social selling platform.

Now it’s just surpassed Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent PVH Corp. — at least on Wall Street, where market capitalizations can and do fluctuate wildly as companies, the market and investors all change.

Over time, though, stock price valuations often give a good read on just how powerful or disruptive a company can be. And after a day of trading, when Poshmark shares jumped more than 140 percent, it’s clear everyone should keep a close watch on the company.

At least in the eyes of the market, Poshmark has blown by secondhand luxe competitor The RealReal Inc. and techie newcomer to Wall Street Revolve Group Inc. The question is whether it can catch up with that other platform, Farfetch, which is on the ascent.

Here, the standings.

Poshmark’s Path: Straight to $7.4 Billion The social selling firm is just nine years old and punching well above its weight on Wall Street. Market Capitalization (in billions) Farfetch $20.2 Ulta Beauty Inc. $17.0 Tapestry Inc. $9.4 Levi Strauss & Co. $8.6 The Gap Inc. $8.4 Ralph Lauren Corp. $8.1 Stitch Fix Inc. $7.9 Under Armour Inc. $7.8 Poshmark Inc. $7.4 PVH Corp. $7.2 Kohl’s Corp. $7.2 Capri Holdings Ltd. $6.6 Columbia Sportswear Co. $6.2 Nordstrom Inc. $6.0 Hanesbrands Inc. $5.5 Macy’s Inc. $4.3 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. $3.9 Revolve Group Inc. $2.5 The RealReal Inc. $2.4 Source: YahooFinance, WWD calculations.

More from WWD:

Fashion Looks to Washington With Horror and Hope

The Manny Chirico Exit Interview

U.S. Bans Xinjiang Cotton to Combat Slave Labor