March 18, 2020

MILAN –  Prada SpA on Wednesday reported 2019 net profits of 256 million euros, lifted by the Patent Box tax benefit and up 24.5 percent compared with 205 million euros in 2018.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues at the Italian luxury house totaled 3.22 billion euros, up 2.7 percent compared with 3.14 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. Retail sales grew 4.1 percent to 2.63 billion euros.

