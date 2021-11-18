Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

On the occasion of its Capital Markets Day today, the group is reporting an acceleration in retail and online sales in the third quarter and a progressive improvement of its profitability.

Prada RTW Spring 2022
Prada RTW Spring 2022 Aitor Rosás Suné/WWD

MILAN –  Prada Group is aiming high.

The luxury company’s chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli will be hosting the group’s Capital Markets Day today at Milan’s Fondazione Prada, providing an update on its growth strategies.

Financial targets in the medium range include reaching revenues of around 4.5 billion euros, which implies almost doubling 2020 figures, as last year the company posted revenues totaling 2.42 billion euros. The company is also targeting an operating profit of around 20 percent of sales.

Key objectives are to double the percentage of the group’s online sales to represent 15 percent of retail revenues and to increase the productivity of directly operated stores by 30 to 40 percent.

Prada is poised “to generate growth in the long-term,” believes Bertelli, through “its relevance, sustainability and incisiveness.”

Related Galleries

The executive asserted that the group “expresses a conceptual and pioneering vision of fashion. In a moment of cultural and social change as the current one, luxury must continue to evolve in line with the market. The fluidity of our conversations and our perspectives allow us to continuously reinterpret the idea of luxury.”

The Capital Markets Day follows an encouraging set of first-half results, which saw a return to profit and a 60 percent jump in revenues in the first six months of the year. Highlights included triple-digit growth in its online channel, and solid gains in the Asia-Pacific and U.S. markets. In the six months ended June 30, the group reported a net profit of 97 million euros, which compares with a loss of 180 million euros in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to 1.5 billion euros compared with 938 million euros in the first half of 2020.

The group has been actively raising its luxury positioning, slashing wholesale accounts, endorsing full-price sales by canceling markdowns and investing in online sales, marketing and communication.

In its trading update, the group is reporting an acceleration in retail sales in the third quarter, which were up 18 percent compared with the same period in 2019. It is also seeing a very strong progression of retail sales in the last quarter.

In addition, Prada registered strong online growth in the third quarter, up 400 percent compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The group saw a progressive improvement of its profitability in the third quarter in all key metrics and strong cash generation, as well as an additional improvement of circulating capital. The net financial position was close to zero at the end of September.

Bertelli said in July that he was confident in the second half and that he was planning to continue to invest in the direct control of Prada’s supply chain, which gives the group a competitive edge.

Chairman Paolo Zannoni confirmed this to WWD in his first interview since his appointment in this role at the end of May, when he succeeded Carlo Mazzi.

“We saw an acceleration in the third quarter compared with the first half,” said Zannoni.

Echoing Bertelli, he said the vertical integration of the group will allow it “to increase control over the supply chain, leading to an improvement of time to market and to strengthening of industrial know-how and more flexibility.” In addition, sustainability is also a priority and controlling the pipeline will help “guarantee the right working conditions.”

The company is proposing two new board members to expand its ESG competence, reach zero emissions and increase gender parity. They are Pamela Culpepper, founding member of Have Her Back Consulting, and Anna Maria Rugarli, corporate sustainability vice president of Japan Tobacco International. They will be part of an ESG committee to be newly formed together with Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility.

Zannoni said that after a “blip slowdown” in China in August, the area picked up immediately after, but he admitted tensions with the West and potential, additional government restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are cause for concern.

The U.S. market is “potentially one of the most interesting, and it grew in 2021 for Prada compared with 2020 and 2019 at higher rates than the luxury market’s growth rate.”

The U.S. accounts for 19 percent of the group’s revenues and Zannoni sees additional strong growth opportunities in the region in light of the changing demographics and distribution of wealth. The market grew more than 80 percent in the third quarter on a two-year stack.

Europe is also picking up, he said, lifted by local traffic, and the Middle East, while still a smaller market for the group, “is growing a lot.”

While the Asia-Pacific area is a solid region for the group, Zannoni singled out Korea – always a strong market for Prada – as showing an “extraordinary performance.”

Asked if Prada is contemplating an increase in prices, in line with its competitors, the chairman said there have been “gradual increases,” and that they were partially due to the increase in the price of raw materials.

Zannoni has been international adviser at Goldman Sachs since 2019, providing advice to the firm’s business across Italy and the rest of Europe. He has recently resigned as chairman of Dolce and Gabbana Holding Srl. He has long been familiar with the company as with Goldman Sachs he led Prada’s IPO project, which took place in 2011.

Zannoni joined Goldman Sachs in 1994, was named managing director in 1997, partner in 2000 and was chairman of the Italian investment banking business between 2000 and 2013. He also spent a period as co-CEO of Goldman Sachs Russia. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Zannoni was a vice president at Fiat SpA and a lecturer at Yale University.

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prada Expects Growth, Targets Sales of

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad