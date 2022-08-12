×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Corsican Chic

Fashion

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Business

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

Prada Group Seen Nearing Dual Listing

Co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli had hinted at the possibility to explore a second listing last year, but reports now suggest the company is getting into action.

Prada's restaged fashion show in Beijing
Prada's restaged fashion show in Beijing. Courtesy

MILAN — Prada’s already shared plans to explore a second listing in Europe are reportedly getting into action.

The luxury brand’s co-chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli had hinted at the potential move during Prada’s Capital Market Day last year, as reported by WWD.

“We are satisfied with Hong Kong, it was the right choice,” Bertelli said at the time, admitting, however, that “we could explore a listing in Europe. That said, we don’t feel the need to now, we are OK this way.”

According to a Bloomberg report published Friday, the company, which has been publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2011, is moving swiftly to turn those vague plans into action and seeking $1 billion from a second listing in Milan, likely taking place in 2023.

Contacted Friday by WWD, Prada had no comment.

Related Galleries

The company, which controls the namesake brand as well as Miu Miu and footwear specialist Church’s, has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs to work on preliminary preparations. There are currently no dual listings between Milan and Hong Kong in place, meaning there is no template for such a move. In March Prada appointed Goldman Sachs’ veteran Andrea Bonini as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Alessandra Cozzani.

Prada raised $2.1 billion in 2011 by listing a 20 percent stake in Hong Kong at a time when luxury juggernauts were rushing to exploit the fastest growing luxury consumer base in China and the Asian region. But it is said to be now looking to diversify its investor base.

Last year Bertelli acknowledged that “certain investors” do not consider channeling their investments in Hong Kong given the political instability there, but, “after all, we [the family] have 81 percent of the capital.”

In the first half of 2022 Prada Group sales grew in the double-digits in all regions except for Asia Pacific, where they fell 7 percent. But the region remains a strong source of revenues and growth avenue for the brand, which staged a repeat show of its men’s and women’s fall 2022 collections in Beijing, the first international luxury player to do such a move this year.

In the six months ended June 30, Prada Group’s revenues jumped 22 percent to 1.9 billion euros compared to same period in 2021, with retail sales, which account for 90 percent of group revenue, rising 26 percent to 1.7 billion euros.

The gains came from double-digit increases at all the group’s brands, and all the main product categories and geographic regions. Net income nearly doubled to 188 million euros, while the group’s net cash position was 179 million euros as of June 30.

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Hot Summer Bags

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Prada Reportedly Planning Dual Listing in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad