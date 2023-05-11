×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Group Q1 Sales Surpass 1B Euro Mark

Fashion

Diesel Translates Runway Into Everyday Pieces in Resort Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Do Named Creative Director of Helmut Lang

Prada Group Q1 Sales Surpass 1B Euro Mark

Prada, Miu Miu show brand momentum, driving growth across categories and geographic markets.

Miu Miu RTW Fall 2023
Miu Miu RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 2.04 PM CET

MILAN — Prada Group reported revenues in the three months ended March 31 rose 22 percent to 1.06 billion euros compared with 876 million euros in the first quarter of 2022.

The retail channel contributed to the bulk of the group’s business, up 22 percent in Q1 to 953 million euros, with like-for-like sales up 23 percent.

Wholesale revenues grew 9 percent to 91 million euros, while royalties rocketed 52 percent to 21 million euros.

Compared with the same period in 2022, retail sales of the Prada brand increased by 21 percent at constant exchange rates, and Miu Miu accelerated, climbing 42 percent.

Related Galleries

“We closed a first quarter of solid growth, across all product categories and geographies, and we continued to consolidate our brands’ desirability,” Prada Group chairman and executive director Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement. “The global context we operate in continues to be complex and ever-changing, but our strategic priorities are clear, our organization stronger, and the group remains reactive. We look at the future with confidence, determined to continue our path of stable and sustainable growth.”

Andrea Guerra, who joined the group as its chief executive officer in January, cited a “solid” rebound in Asia-Pacific and noted that “over the course of the first quarter, China returned to be an engine of growth.”

Retail sales in Asia-Pacific climbed 22 percent to 360 million euros. China showed a further year-on-year acceleration towards the end of the quarter supported by easier comparables. Business also continued to experience solid growth in Southeast Asia.

 “Our priority for the year remains increasing store productivity, focusing on retail execution,” Guerra said. “Meanwhile, we will continue to invest behind our brands, our stores, and our infrastructure for the growth of tomorrow. The ever-evolving macro and market backdrop requires us to be vigilant, but we see benefits in accelerating these investments, if conditions remain supportive.”

Retail sales in Europe rose 26 percent to 259 million euros, driven by tourism and local consumption.

Growth in the Americas stood at 10 percent to 174 million euros, and the company pointed to a challenging comparison basis.

Revenues in Japan rose 44 percent to 113 million euros, benefiting from the group’s recent investment in the retail network, solid domestic demand, and increasing tourism flows.

Retail sales in the Middle East rose 20 percent to 47 million euros, although in moderation versus the previous quarter.

The leather goods category grew 14 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by both new and iconic lines.

Ready-to-wear remained the fastest growing category, increasing 38 percent.  Retail sales of footwear rose 20 percent.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Hot Summer Bags

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada Group First Quarter Sales Surpass 1 Billion Euros

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad