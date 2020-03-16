By  on March 16, 2020

LONDON — Coronavirus-related store closures across Europe will take a bite out of Primark’s sales in the second half of the year, parent Associated British Foods said in an update on Monday.

The good news ended with the first half: ABF said that in the first six months of fiscal 2019-20, which ended in early March, adjusted operating profit will be ahead of its previous expectations, mainly due to higher margins for Primark and the grocery business.

