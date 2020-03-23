By  on March 23, 2020

PARIS — In a sign that economic tensions are rising along with the expanding coronavirus health-care crisis, Printemps has sent a letter to suppliers seeking to reassure them that it would do its best to ensure timely payments — after being publicly singled out by the government.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire named the French department store in a tweet Friday, saying Printemps committed to meeting payment deadlines.

