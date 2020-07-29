The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at German sportswear brand Puma down by 15.4 percent over the first half of 2020 to 2.13 billion euros. Last year, they increased by around the same percentage — 15.5 — to reach 2.54 billion.

Net losses added up to 59.4 million euros compared to earnings of 144.1 million euros in 2019.

“The last three months have been terrible,” Puma ceo Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. “The second quarter of 2020 was the most difficult quarter I have ever experienced. A virus that shut down 85 percent of all global sports and fashion retail business was an experience that I had never expected.”

Sales for the second quarter had fallen 30.7 percent, currency adjusted, to 831.1 million euros. Last year during the same quarter, sales had reached 1.22 billion euros after a rise of 15.7 percent.

There was still some mild optimism. While sales in April and May had plummeted, falling 55.2 percent and 37.5 percent respectively compared to the previous year, June had been a better month. Sales last month were down “only 6 percent,” Gulden noted.

By the end of June, almost all of Puma’s stores around the world were open again and the company had hopes that a second-quarter recovery might be led by mainland China re-opening. Sales there did improve, rising 15.6 percent. However the second-quarter numbers for all of Asia-Pacific still declined 14.2 percent to 268.3 million euros because of ongoing pandemic-related closures in Japan and India.

There were double-digit declines in Q2 in all other territories, too — Europe, the Middle East and Africa (down 30 percent to 308.5 million euros) and the Americas (down 43.1 percent to 254.3 million euros). In currency adjusted terms, footwear sales fell 15.2 percent, apparel slumped 18.6 percent and accessories dipped 9 percent.

Gulden said that Puma had taken a number of measures to try and manage the crisis without hampering the brand’s ongoing mid-term success. Up until the pandemic, Puma had been advancing steadily, marking more growth than its much bigger competitors, Adidas and Nike. Short-term measures this year have included negotiating more favorable terms with suppliers, obtaining a revolving credit facility of 900 million euros, reducing costs as much as possible and streamlining e-commerce offerings.

Online sales grew 70 percent in the first half of the year and Puma’s direct-to-consumer business, which also includes owned and operated stores, totaled 541.6 million euros in the first half. DTC made up 25.4 percent of total sales this year, as opposed to 23.6 percent last year. However, that still represents a decline of 8.5 percent, currency adjusted, compared to 2019.

The company also stressed a more local approach. “Different markets will go through these phases [of lockdown] at different times and execution therefore must be very locally driven,” Puma explained.

Ongoing insecurity meant that Puma would not be able to make any reliable predictions for its financial outlook this year, Gulden noted. The current slow but steady recovery in sales might suggest a full recovery by the end of the year, but there was simply still too much uncertainty around a potential second wave of infections and lockdowns to be sure of this.