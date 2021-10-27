Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-Pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Despite Logistical Woes, Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and Upgrades Outlook Again

The German sportswear brand celebrated a 20 percent rise in sales that soundly beat market expectations. At the same time though, operational expenses increased and retail in Asia Pacific lagged.

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and
Puma introduced new, more environmentally-friendly shoe boxes this year. Courtesy

German sportswear brand Puma continued to do better than expected in the third quarter. Sales and earnings rose above the average analysts’ expectations and the company, which climbed onto Germany’s blue chip Dax stock market index in September, has been growing faster than its bigger competitors, Nike and Adidas.

Puma’s net sales rose 20.4 percent to 1.9 billion euros versus the same quarter last year, in terms of constant currency, and 35.4 percent versus Q3 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Puma’s chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden said the strong results were achieved despite  “operational problems.” These included freight backlogs and logistics issues caused by, among other things, a pandemic-related shutdown in Vietnam where Puma does a lot of manufacturing, and a difficult market in China, where a  boycott saw consumers eschewing Western brands.

Related Galleries

This is causing an increase in costs for the company, although it has tried to avoid passing on the added expense to customers.

Operating expenses in the third quarter jumped significantly, up 21.2 percent to 678 million euros. This meant that over the past nine months Puma’s expenses have increased 20.9 percent to hit 1.93 billion euros.

“We foresee the high demand for our products to continue, but we also see supply constraints continue to be a problem for the rest of the year,” Gulden said.

Despite the operational issues and thanks to ongoing good results this year, Puma adjusted its outlook upwards again. It had already done this in the second quarter when it said it expected currency-adjusted sales to rise 20 percent this year, instead of in the mid-teens. Now Puma says it expects currency-adjusted sales to increase 25 percent over 2021.

The company forecasts that its EBIT will come in somewhere between 450 million and 500 million euros. That’s 50 million more than Puma was predicting earlier in the year.

Over Q3, Puma’s EBIT rose 12 percent to 228.9 million euros. Despite the pandemic, the company’s EBIT has been on a steady upward trajectory.

Although Europe remains Puma’s biggest market, sales in the Americas are catching up. Puma has previously said this is the result of a long-term marketing focus on U.S. customers that is now paying off.

Currency adjusted sales in the Americas grew 31.2 percent over the third quarter to 700 million euros. In Europe, Puma’s sales, currency adjusted, advanced 22.3 percent to 813.7 million euros.

The Asia-Pacific market struggled though, with long-term lockdowns in places like Australia and Japan, and a difficult market in China. Sales growth there only came in at 1.7 percent over the third quarter and reached 386.6 million euros. That figure is actually lower than third-quarter sales in 2019, the company’s last pre-pandemic year for sales in the region.

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad