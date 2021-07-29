Puma has returned to the trajectory it was on before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, reporting that revenues leaped 95.8 percent in the second quarter to 1.59 billion euros, and upgrading it outlook for the rest of the year.

The German activewear firm trumpeted double-digit increases in all regions and product segments. Sales in the first half amounted to 3.14 billion euros, an increase of 54 percent compared to 2020.

Compared to 2019, the last “normal” year for clothing and footwear sales before the health crisis and retail shutdowns began, first-half revenues advanced 20 percent.

“Demand for our products in performance, comfort and lifestyle has been strong,” Puma’s chief executive officer Bjorn Gulden said in a statement.

The company upgraded its outlook and predicted growth of around 20 percent for the whole year. Previously it had forecast increases in the mid-teens.

The biggest problem for the company now is supply, Gulden explained. There are COVID-19 surges in supplier countries like Vietnam, which is causing some issues that the company is working around, he said.

North America saw the strongest growth in Q2 with sales rocketing 181.8 percent to 675.6 million euros. In Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Puma’s sales hit 572.4 million euros and in the Asia-Pacific region, they were 341.2 million euros. Compared to 2020, this equalled growth of 85.4 percent and 29.6 percent respectively.

Footwear was Puma’s most successful segment and grew 114 percent, currency adjusted.

The company also swung back to profitability in the second quarter. EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes, and an important indicator of how well a business is doing – came in at 108.9 million euros, a significant improvement on the pandemic-impacted second quarter of 2020 when losses totaled 114.8 million euros. It was also an improvement on 2019’s second quarter, when Puma’s EBIT was 80.3 million euros.

This meant that for the first half of the year, Puma’s EBIT was 263.2 million euros, compared to a loss of 43.6 million last year and EBIT of 222.8 million in 2019.