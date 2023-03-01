×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the 1950s

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Roseberry Addresses Animal Head Controversy Ahead of Schiaparelli Ready-to-wear Runway Debut

Fashion

Urban Outfitters Posts Mixed Figures in the Fourth Quarter

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

The German sportswear brand saw impressive increases last year and sales of over 8 billion euros. But the brand now expects business to slow.

A basketball with Puma logo.
A focus on basketball in the U.S. helped drive Puma's sales in 2022. Courtesy: Puma

German sportswear brand Puma reported sales rose 18.9 percent last year to bring in 8.46 billion euros.

In the fourth quarter, currency-adjusted sales grew 21.1 percent to 2.2 billion euros.

“We accelerated our growth across all product categories and worldwide despite a volatile market environment,” Puma’s new ceo Arne Freundt said in a statement. “This success is thanks to our amazing Puma family team and to our great partnerships with athletes, retailers and suppliers.”

Former boss, Bjorn Gulden, who is largely credited with seeing Puma grow at such a rate over the past nine years, left Puma last December to take the reins at larger rival Adidas.

Related Galleries

Fourth-quarter sales in the Americas grew 29 percent to 997.6 million euros. This fed into total annual sales worth 3.69 billion in the Americas, an increase of 28.3 percent, for all of 2022. This was the first time Puma had broken the 3 billion euro mark in this sales territory, the company reported.

Puma has been deliberately focused on the basketball sector in the U.S. and this has paid off. Business in the Americas now makes up just over 43 percent of the brand’s total sales. In 2018, the year that Puma appointed Jay-Z to be its creative director for basketball, it only made up around 35 percent of all sales.

Sales in Puma’s home market – Europe, the Middle East and Africa – rose 26.1 percent, currency adjusted, to bring in 727.1 million euros over the last three months of 2022.

In the Asia-Pacific territory, the company said lockdowns in China as well as geo-political tensions were still impacting Puma’s business there, even as sales in other parts of the region increased. Sales in Asia recovered slightly in Q4 to rise 1.1 percent, currency adjusted, and 471.9 million. Full-year sales in the region fell 2.2 percent, currency adjusted, to hit 1.66 billion euros.

In terms of product categories, Puma reported some slight decreases in the fourth quarter, with apparel and accessory sales falling 1.6 percent and 5 percent respectively, reflecting what the company described as “softer demand in North America and Greater China.”

The mild decreases did not detract from full-year growth though, with apparel sales rising 10.1 percent over 2022 to total 2.9 billion euros and accessories increasing 5.4 percent to reach 1.12 billion euros.

Puma’s footwear continues to bring in the most money. Sales growth of 53.3 percent in the fourth quarter fed into total sales of 4.32 billion euros over all of 2022. The company reported an increase of 30.8 percent, currency adjusted, in footwear sales for the full year.

Puma’s earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, fell 37.6 percent in Q4 to 40.5 million euros. EBIT was still positive for the whole of 2022, increasing by 15 percent, currency adjusted to 640.6 million euros. This was slightly below market expectations of 644 million euros and Puma shares fell slightly in early trading in Germany.

“Despite the strong growth in 2022, we continue to face a high degree of geopolitical, macroeconomic and commercial uncertainty,” the company said, citing “high inflation and high interest rates … volatile retailer and consumer demand” as well as higher freight and raw material costs.

Puma expects currency-adjusted sales to grow in high single-digits for 2023 and somewhat static EBIT, with earnings coming in somewhere between 590 million and 670 million euros.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Hot Summer Bags

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Puma Q4 Sales Rose 21.1 Percent

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad