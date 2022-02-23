Puma Scores Record-breaking Year in 2021

BERLIN – German sportswear brand Puma continued a multi-year record-breaking sprint in 2021, the company said on Wednesday.

The fourth quarter last year, during which currency-adjusted sales grew 14.3 percent to 1.77 billion euros, topped off a dynamic year which saw the company raise guidance almost every quarter. For the full year, sales grew 31.7 percent to 6.8 billion euros.

“Despite all the issues and obstacles related to COVID-19 and political tensions around the world, we had the best year in Puma’s history,” chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden said in a statement.

Gulden noted that this performance wasn’t achieved just because revenues plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the attendant lockdowns and retail closures, then shot up again as things normalized.

Even compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, sales increased 30 percent, he pointed out. “[These] are results that we are proud of,” he stated.

Sales were driven by the Americas, where revenues grew 31.3 percent in the fourth quarter to 727 million euros. Previously Europe has been Puma’s biggest market, but the Americas have been catching up for some time now as a result of the company’s long-term marketing focus on U.S. customers.

The full-year figures indicated how that tactic was paying off. In 2021, Puma sales in the Americas grew 53.9 percent to total 2.64 billion euros. Before the health crisis began, Puma had recorded growth of around 20 percent in the Americas and sales of around 2 billion euros in 2019.

In Europe and Middle East, sales grew 14.9 percent in the fourth quarter to 573.3 million euros. For the full year, European sales rose 28.2 percent to 2.53 billion euros altogether.

Meanwhile, Puma’s business in Asia continued to be impacted by the pandemic as well as political tensions in China, where consumers had been boycotting Western-made goods. In the fourth quarter, sales in that region fell 5.4 percent to 466.5 million euros.

Although the company did well in most other parts of Asia, results were dragged down by the Chinese slowdown, Puma said. For the full year, Puma recorded an increase of 10.6 percent in sales in Asia, totaling 1.64 billion euros.

In terms of product segments, clothing, footwear and accessories all grew by around a third over the year, increasing 28.6 percent, 36 percent and 27.2 percent, respectively.

Footwear remains Puma’s biggest seller and brought in 3.16 billion euros in 2021, followed by clothing sales of 2.52 billion euros. Accessories made Puma 1.12 billion euros for the full year.

Other important numbers were also positive. The company reported EBIT – earnings before income and taxes and an important indicator of how well a company is doing – of 557.1 million euros for the full year. That represents a significant increase of 166.3 percent on 2020, when EBIT equaled just 209.2 million euros. It also improves on Puma’s pre-pandemic EBIT of 440 million euros in 2019.

Over the fourth quarter, EBIT was 65 million euros, a slight increase on the same quarter in 2020, when it was 63.3 million euros.

For 2022, Puma forecast that its momentum would slow. The company expressed concerns about the “high degree of uncertainty in our global business environment,” citing concerns about COVID-19, raw material prices, ongoing logistics issues and geo-political tensions.

Puma predicted growth to steady at around 10 percent for the whole of the upcoming year.