Puma’s Q2 Sales Rise, Even as North American Market Remains Tough

Second-quarter sales at Puma rose 11.1 percent, in currency adjusted terms, to hit 2.12 billion euros. That gave the German sportswear brand a total of 4.3 billion euros in sales for the year so far.

“Puma continued to grow by double-digits, demonstrating continued strong brand momentum, despite the volatile environment,” Puma chief executive officer Arne Freundt said in a statement, adding that Puma had also appointed new leadership in China and was working on inventory levels in North America. The latter had caused a mild sales drop in the first quarter.

North America remained soft for Puma, with sales falling 4.4 percent in Q2 to 861.5 million euros.

The company blamed “macroeconomic headwinds” and its “relative dependency” on discounted products in the U.S. However “strong growth in other regions more than offset the decline in North America,” Puma said in a statement.

Second-quarter sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 25 percent to 846 million euros. The post-pandemic comeback continued in China, sending sales in Asia-Pacific up 24.4 percent to 413.3 million euros.

Footwear continues to be Puma’s strongest product category. In the second quarter, sales of Puma shoes rose 18.2 percent. Apparel sales grew 4.2 percent while accessories gained 3.3 percent.

EBIT fell 21.2 percent to 115 million euros. Puma said this was due to an increase in operating expenses, which rose 6.6 percent to 843 million euros over the second quarter. The sportswear sector everywhere has been impacted by rising costs for materials and freight, as well as the rising cost of marketing.

However, as the company noted in its statement, “this is in line with expectations that our gross profit margin and profitability will be under more pressure in the first half of the year than in the second half.”

Puma’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of market expectations. Analysts expect pressure on the company’s margins to ease later in the year. Puma plans to begin releasing products produced in collaboration with musical star Rihanna in September.

The sportswear brand confirmed its outlook for the year. The company still expects to see sales growth in the high single digits and flat EBIT, with earnings between 590 million and 670 million euros.

“The macroeconomic environment and volatile retail demand remain challenging, particularly in North America and Europe, as recession risks weigh on consumer sentiment. In addition, the pattern of China’s economic recovery after COVID-19 remains uncertain,” the company noted.