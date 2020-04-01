Emanuel Chirico said PVH Corp. is prepared to weather the coronavirus shutdown.

The chairman and chief executive officer — who oversees Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and a host of other businesses under the PVH umbrella — shined a spotlight on the company’s balance sheet Wednesday while revealing fourth-quarter results.

“We are in a solid financial position to navigate the COVID-19 outbreak and this period of unprecedented volatility,” Chirico said in a statement. “Our balance sheet has always been one of our core strengths and we have over $1 billion in cash and available borrowings. We also are taking a hard look at all of our discretionary spending, payroll and salary reductions, capital expenditures and inventory management with a firm focus on managing our cash flow and preserving our cash position and financial standing.”

For the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, PVH reported net losses of $67.4 million, or 93 cents a share, compared with earnings of $158.7 million, or $2.09, a year earlier.

Adjusting for onetime items — including a loss tied to the Speedo sale last year and an actuarial hit — the company said its earnings per share rose to $1.88 from $1.84.

Total revenues rose 5 percent to $2.6 billion from $2.48 billion with Tommy Hilfiger up a strong 12 percent to $1.3 billion and Calvin Klein down 2 percent to $936 million.

Revenues for the quarter were $100 million above the firm’s plan.

For the full year, PVH’s adjusted earnings per share came in 9 cents ahead of the $9.54 the company guided to, although that profit beat would have been much bigger given that additional inventory reserves tied to the onset of COVID-19 took 25 cents per share out of the bottom line.