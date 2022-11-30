×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House From G-III

CEO Stefan Larsson said the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent topped EPS expectations as his PVH+ plan started paying dividends.

PVH Corp. CEO Stefan Larsson.
PVH Corp. CEO Stefan Larsson. Courtesy

Stefan Larsson’s plan is coming together at PVH Corp. — prompting both better results and big changes.

The chief executive officer told WWD that his PVH+ strategic framework helped the company top third-quarter projections and raise its EPS outlook for the year. It is also prompting PVH to transition away from its long-standing licensing relationship arrangement with G-III Apparel Group. 

PVH has extended most of its licensing deals with G-III for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger wholesale women’s apparel in the U.S. and Canada in order to bring the businesses in house in an orderly fashion. The licensing deals now expire by 2027. 

Related Galleries

Larsson said the businesses make up about one third of global licensing revenues, which last year tallied $340 million, but less than 10 percent of the company’s earnings before interest and taxes. 

The CEO said he was grateful for G-III’s work on the brands, but wanted his hands on the reins to get the most out of the full scope of both Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein

“Over time, being in complete control and leveraging the best of our brand — in product design, assortment, building pricing, channel mix, supply chain — it’s a critical component to deliver on the PVH+ commitment,” Larsson said. 

Taking the businesses in house would also strengthen PVH’s relationship with retailers who sell the company’s men’s apparel or underwear. 

“Wholesale is very important to us; it’s very important to the consumer,” Larsson said. “We have very strong relationships with Macy’s and other key partners and it’s about getting close and unlocking the full power of your brand.”

Larsson laid out his PVH+ plan in April, targeting the company for $12.5 billion in revenues by 2025, up from $9.2 billion last year.

A look from Tommy Hilfiger.

It’s a brand-centric, digitally led approach that has PVH focusing on hero products, consumer engagement, online, a demand- and data-driven operating model and driving efficiencies. 

The CEO said that approach has left the brand in good stead so far and that the demand-driven model would get another boost this week when H&M veteran David Savman joins as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer

Larsson is refashioning PVH at a time of intense upheaval in fashion — not only did he take charge from his predecessor Manny Chirico during the pandemic, he has been pushing his plan through supply chain disruptions, inflation, a spike in interest rates and the threat of recession.

That general turmoil in the market was certainly reflected in the company’s third-quarter net results.  

PVH’s bottom line took a $417 million pretax non-cash hit from a writedown in goodwill tied to a significant increase in discount rates, which are used in accounting to determine the present value of future cash flows. That led to a net loss of $186.7 million in the quarter, down from earnings of $279.7 million a year earlier. 

But adjusted earnings per share — the number Wall Street obsesses over — came in at $2.60, 45 cents ahead of the $2.15 analysts had penciled in. 

Revenues for the quarter ended Oct. 30 fell 2.2 percent to $2.28 billion from $2.33 billion a year earlier, which would have been an increase of 7 percent in constant currencies. Tommy Hilfiger’s revenues decreased 4 percent on a reported basis and rose 7 percent in constant currencies, while Calvin Klein was up 1 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent in constant currencies. 

“We delivered a strong quarter despite the challenging macro [environment],” Larsson said, adding the business grew in all regions and both brands, adjusting for currency. “The way we drive the quarter, I feel really good about. We just focused intently on what’s within our control and executing the PVH+ growth drivers and the consumer responded. So we’re gaining traction.” 

Larsson said PVH had a strong August and September and then, like other fashion companies, saw consumers weaken in October — and he expects that weakness to continue into the fourth quarter. 

“Just like in Q3, we anticipate the consumer sentiment, the macro backdrop to be challenging, but we showed in Q3 that we could compete in and win in spite of that,” he said. 

PVH boosted its full-year earnings outlook to $8.25 a share, up from the $8 previously forecast, reflecting strength in the third quarter.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Hot Summer Bags

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

PVH Bringing Women’s Licenses Back In House from G-III

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad