Ralph Lauren Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

Ralph Lauren Corp. topped its earnings estimates in the first quarter as strength in Asia and Europe outweighed some weakness at home.

Net income increased 7 percent to $132.1 million, or $1.96 a diluted share, from $123.4 million, or $1.73 a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring-related charges, came in at $2.34 — 20 cents better than the $2.14 analysts projected, according to FactSet.

Revenues for the three months ended July 1 inched up to $1.5 billion from $1.49 billion a year earlier, an increase of 1 percent in constant currencies that was led by Europe and Asia. Analysts were expecting a slight decline in sales.

Ralph Lauren has been on a years-long campaign to elevate its image and raise prices, and continued to move higher in the first quarter, when average unit retail prices increased 15 percent across the company’s direct-to-consumer network, on top of an 8 percent gain a year ago.

But those price hikes haven’t insulated the company from the economy and inflation and the company still has a more value oriented customer in part of its business.

Revenues in North America fell 10 percent to $632 million, with about half of that coming from a shift of spring receipts into the fourth quarter of last year as the company normalized its timing post pandemic.

The company’s own comparable store sales in North America fell 6 percent, including an 8 percent drop in digital commerce and a 5 percent decrease in brick and mortar doors.

Wholesale sales in the market fell 16 percent and would have been down by midsingle digits without the timing shift.

Revenues in Europe rose 8 percent to $450 million while Asia increased 13 percent to $378 million.

Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, said: “Our solid first quarter performance highlights the unique power and relevance of our iconic brand with consumers around the world along with our diversified engines of growth, and we are reaffirming our full year outlook. As we continue to execute on our Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan, our teams are staying true to our creative vision while remaining agile and focused on what we can control in the context of a choppy environment.”

Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer, said: “What we do is about the connection between the beauty of an authentic life and the elegance of timeless style. This underlies everything we create at our company — from our elevated presentation at Wimbledon and in our new Miami Design District store to our beautiful California Dreaming events across Europe and Asia — as we inspire people around the world to step into their dreams.”