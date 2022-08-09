×
Ralph Lauren Sales Rise, But Currency, Expenses Hit Profits

The brand's bottom line felt the pinch of exchange rates and higher expenses.

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstoc

Ralph Lauren Corp. came into the summer with some momentum, with fiscal first-quarter sales that topped estimates on a constant currency basis. 

But the exchange rate and higher operating expenses, in part to fuel “both near- and long-term strategic growth,” bit into the bottom line.  

Net income declined 25 percent to $123.4 million, or $1.73 a diluted share, from $164.7 million, or $2.18, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share slipped to $1.88. 

However, revenues for the three months ended July 2 rose 8.3 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion. And on a constant currency basis, revenues increased a stronger 13 percent, ahead of the 8 percent rise the company had penciled in.

Investors liked the start of the year and traded shares of Ralph Lauren up 2.8 percent to $104 in premarket trading. 

