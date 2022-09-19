Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

When Ralph Lauren rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, celebrating 25 years as a public company, he will also be ringing in the firm’s next phase.

“This company started over 50 years ago with a dream and a tie — and today, while it has expanded to become a leading luxury lifestyle brand, our vision for timelessness, authenticity and a life well-lived remains constant,” said Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer. “What has changed is our ability to bring this vision to more and more people around the world.”

It’s the job of Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, to make sure that vision not only continues to reach more people but that Ralph Lauren becomes an important part of their lives.

During a meeting with investors and analysts on Monday, Louvet will lay out the company’s new strategic plan — dubbed “Next Great Chapter: Accelerate” — which builds on and extends on the strategy the company laid out in 2018.

In an interview with WWD, Louvet was in a mood to both take stock of how the company built what he described as a “fortress foundation” and how it speeds on to its new goal, coming on top of $6.2 billion in revenues logged last year.

Over the next three years Ralph Lauren is planning revenue to show a compounded annual growth rate in the mid- to high-single digits with operating profit growth exceeding the top-line expansion in constant currency by 2025. Ralph Lauren also plans to send $2 billion back to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

“Our overall ambition is to be the leading luxury lifestyle company in the world,” Louvet said. “When we look at the data, it’s very clear that our brand is bigger than our business by far — we have significant runway for our business to catch up with the size of the brand.”

While that message is clear, it’s coming to the market at a time of incredible turmoil.

Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet. Patrick MacLeod

Ultra-high inflation, war in Ukraine, the threat of a recession, general consumer wariness, supply chain backups and whatever the next shock to the system might be all have the potential to swamp the message of any company on a given day — as Louvet is very well aware.

But the CEO is laying out a vision for the future of the brand that looks beyond the current turmoil and is based on four years of work to build up the company.

Louvet pointed to progress from the last strategic plan:

A brand that’s been strengthened with more younger consumers buying in, and paying more, with average unit retail prices up 64 percent over the past four years. The price increases have been driven by more expensive product such as outerwear, fewer promotions, faster growth in China and higher prices on like-for-like items.

An emphasis on building the core of the brand to 70 percent of the offering, highlighting looks like the cable knit sweater, the double-breasted blazer and the polo shirt while growing in outerwear, wear to work looks and so on.

Transforming the company’s go-to market strategy, driving 64 percent of sales from the direct-to-consumer business and growing digital to 26 percent of the overall business.

The CEO sees the last strategic plan as a case of “promises made, promises kept” and now he’s playing on that to get investors to follow along with him on this next phase.

The new strategic plan rhymes with the last one, coming in three parts and hitting on the same broad areas, but with the emphasis placed on the elements now needed to drive the business forward.

Ralph Lauren, fall 2022 George Chinsee/WWD

The push to elevate the Ralph Lauren brand and bring in fresh faces continues, but now the company is zeroing in on retention to boost consumer lifetime value.

So, nudging the customer who comes into the Ralph Lauren family by purchasing, say, a polo, to go deeper and buy a sweater, a suit or more.

Louvet said the brand’s product depth “uniquely positions us” to keep customers shopping once they connect with the brand.

Ralph Lauren, which employs 250 data scientists, has also been sharpening its data and analytical skills to help it not just know who bought that polo, but what their next step in the brand might be and how to lay that path out with a little marketing.

The company’s effort to build the core has transformed into a plan to drive that business forward and “expand for more.”

That means doubling down on women’s, continuing to build outerwear and going big in home.

Louvet said that while 56 percent of the brand’s shoppers are women, only 30 percent of the business comes from women’s products.

“They buy for their husbands, their boyfriend, their children or gifting and not as much for themselves,” said the CEO, who’s looking to develop women’s to be 50 percent of the business.

Home is also getting a spotlight, where Louvet said there is an opportunity to sell more couches and other furnishings.

“Right now the headlines are about people pulling back to some extent in home investment, but our lens is absolutely beyond the next few months,” he said. “When I think of Ralph Lauren, I think of him as so much more than a fashion designer. He creates worlds.”

Louvet described the home category as having “very long-term potential.”

And, finally, where Ralph Lauren was reworking its go-to market strategy, it is now looking to use the breadth of its distribution and touch points — from stores to coffee shops — to win in its 30 top cities around the world, 14 of which are in the U.S.

“Our ability to create these ecosystems where we have different Ralph Lauren store formats coupled with quality wholesale combined with surround sound digital is the most effective way to engage with our customers,” Louvet said.

The CEO described the overall strategy as “enabled” by five key attributes of Ralph Lauren, including its people and culture; its data analytics capabilities; operational savvy; a strong balance sheet, and its standing in the area of citizenship and sustainability.

At four hours long, the investor meeting at the New York Stock Exchange will go into more detail — and celebrate not just the company’s 55 years and a quarter century on the stock market but the more recent accomplishments as well.

“We want to take stock with our investors on what’s been achieved and we want to share what our roadmap is,” Louvet said. “It’s really about the game plan for the next three years.”