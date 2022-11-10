×
Ralph Lauren Beats Estimates, Maintains Sales Outlook

The company showed strength in Asia with 30 percent constant currency gains despite China lockdowns.

Ralph Lauren Corp. continued to  press ahead in the second quarter — looking past the economy and leaning on its more elevated brand positioning.  

Still, the bottom line couldn’t quite keep up with the go-go days seen a year ago.

The company’s net income slipped to $150.2 million, or $2.18 a share, from $193.3 million, or $2.57, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share also slipped, $2.23 from $2.62 a year earlier, but were better than the $2.08 analysts had penciled in.

Revenues for the three months ended Oct. 1 increased 5 percent to $1.58 billion from $1.5 billion, an increase of 13 percent in constant currencies. 

In Asia, sales were up more than 30 percent in constant currencies, while Euope was up in the midteens and North America saw a low-single digit increase. 

The gains in Asia stand out as so many brands have had difficulty amid COVID-19 lockdowns in the market, which forced Ralph Lauren to close 35 percent of its stores in Greater China.

Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, said: “At our investor day in September, we outlined our next phase of growth for our company, our ‘Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan, focused on ongoing brand elevation, category expansion and scaling our key city ecosystems around the world. Our multiple engines of growth helped drive solid second quarter results with outperformance on both the top and bottom-line as we continue to navigate a highly dynamic global operating environment with agility and a relentless focus on building our brand momentum.”

Louvet has been on a mission to move Ralph Lauren higher up the fashion ladder and continued that drive in the quarter, with average unit retail prices up 18 percent in its direct-to-consumer network, on top of the 15 percent boost seen a year ago.

While inflation could account for some of that, it would not explain the full increase. The company attributed the pricing power to “a compelling product offering and promotional discipline.” 

While many fashion companies have significantly reduced  their annual outlooks given the stresses of sky-high inflation, higher interest rates and looming recession, Ralph Lauren is largely holding its ground.

The company continues to expect its revenues to increase by high-single digits, although adjusted operating margins are seen coming in at the low end of the prior range of 14 to 14.5 percent. 

“Our brand has always been rooted in optimism, inspiring dreams and a sense of possibility,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer. “For more than five decades, people all over the world have connected to these ideas in powerful ways — trusting Ralph Lauren time and again to deliver quality, timelessness and authenticity.” 

