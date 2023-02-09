×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Ralph Lauren Tops Estimates With ‘Resilient’ Core

CEO Patrice Louvet said the company is flexible enough to cope with a choppy economy.

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstoc

Ralph Lauren Corp. continues to move higher

The company — which has pushed its average unit retail prices up nearly 70 percent over the past four years — increased prices by 10 percent in the third quarter, showing strength with consumers that helped it top Wall Street estimates during a murky time for fashion

Ralph Lauren’s third-quarter net income slipped 0.6 percent to $216.5 million, or $3.20 a diluted share, from $217.7 million, or $2.93, a year ago. 

But adjusted earnings of $3.35 came in well ahead of the $2.92 analysts projected. And revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31 increased 0.9 percent to $1.83 billion from $1.82 billion.

Related Galleries

Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023
Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

In constant currencies, revenues were up 7 percent, driven by a 16 percent increase in Asia, a 13 percent rise in Europe and a 1 percent bump up in North America.

“Our core consumer remains resilient and our iconic products are resonating around the world — evidenced by our strong third quarter and year-to-date performance,” said Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer. “While we remain very attuned to the dynamic global operating environment, the breadth of our portfolio of products and our multiple engines of growth create the flexibility that will enable our teams to continue to be agile, adapt and deliver even in this challenging backdrop.”

The company continues to expect revenues will increase about 8 percent for the full year, in constant currencies and on a 52-week basis. 

That stands out in a fashion landscape that seems to be retrenching with more companies — including competitor Capri Holdings — pulling back on their revenue outlooks. 

“Our iconic lifestyle brand endures through both good and tough times because it stands for more than any single product or category,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer. “It inspires people all over the world to step into their dreams — and they turn to Ralph Lauren to help create the lifestyle they want to live — forever grounded in authenticity, quality and timelessness.”

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, noted: “At a time when many other luxury players are posting modest declines in revenue, Ralph Lauren has put out a pleasingly positive set of numbers which show growth on an overall basis across all regions. Admittedly, the uplifts are very modest – with total revenue growing by just 0.9 percent – but given they come off the back of stiff prior year comparatives and a tough market, they nevertheless represent a very solid performance.”

Patrice Louvet
Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet. Patrick MacLeod
