×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Galeries Lafayette Is Selling BHV Marais

Eye

Inside the Coolest New Place to Go Out in NYC

Business

Layoffs at The RealReal Point to Profit Imperative

Layoffs at The RealReal Point to Profit Imperative

The resale pioneer, along with its techie cohort, is trying to find its way to some bottom line traction.

From left to right, April Lockhart, Ama Elsesser, Kareem Rahma, Mandy Lee, Pat Meynard, Neelam Ahooja and Chris Smith.
The RealReal's latest ad campaign featuring April Lockhart, Ama Elsesser, Kareem Rahma, Mandy Lee, Pat Meynard, Neelam Ahooja and Chris Smith. Courtesy The RealReal

The latest round of cutbacks at The RealReal Inc. — which will bite hard into the resale pioneer’s workforce, stores and real estate — highlight just how hard fashion’s next retail generation is now pushing for profits. 

RealReal, ThredUp Inc., Rent the Runway Inc., Stitch Fix Inc. and even Farfetch are all buzzy names with big ideas and loyal consumer bases that have become laser-focused on the bottom line. 

That’s a change that’s been forced by Wall Street, where investors are no longer content to fuel the growth of newer business models with steep losses. Jeff Bezos managed to spill a sea of red ink before turning Amazon into a money machine, but it’s a trick no one in fashion has been able to replicate.  

Related Galleries

And so the changes are coming fast and furious.

RELATED: Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

RealReal, which is now led by chief executive officer John Koryl, said in a regulatory filing that it would lay off about 230 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce.  The company is also closing flagships in San Francisco and Chicago as well as two neighborhood stores and two consignment offices and reducing office space on both costs. 

RealReal said it would “continue to evaluate its real estate presence as it deems appropriate to create efficiencies and to address trends in the marketplace and macroeconomic factors.”

The changes will lead to first-quarter charges of $1.7 million to $2.2 million. 

“Heading into 2023, our e-commerce space has one key theme in common: improving the path to profitability,” said Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow in an analysis this week released before the RealReal cuts were revealed. 

Boruchow, who covers the resale company as well as ThredUp, Rent the Runway, Stitch Fix and Farfetch, said the companies were all on the move. 

“With e-commerce names materially underperforming in 2022 on profitability/cash flow concerns in a rising rate environment, management teams…are more urgently examining business models and infrastructures in an effort to drive material EBITDA improvements — and potentially positive free cash flow in 2023,” the analyst said. 

In a particularly timely projection given the RealReal cuts, Boruchow said, “We expect to the extent top lines remain volatile across our space, some names could see additional roles and cost cleaved in an effort to make progress towards at least EBITDA breakeven.”

While Boruchow said the process starts with headcount reductions — which have been widespread — he said that’s just part of the plan and pointed to new revenue streams the companies are developing, including: 

  • Farfetch’s efforts to bring on high-margin customers for its platform services business. 
  • ThredUp’s efforts to build its resale as a service platform. 
  • Rent the Runway’s launch of an Amazon storefront. 
  • Stitch Fix is also “reexamining its model with [founder] Katrina Lake returning as interim CEO.”

Each faces a version of the RealReal’s challenge. They have businesses that need to find their way to profits to reignite investor interest. 

Clearly, Wall Street wants more from all of them.

Shares of RealReal dropped 9.6 percent to $1.61 on Thursday, leaving the company with a market capitalization of $157.9 million. It’s not alone in the market cap doldrums, where it is joined by ThredUp ($149.2 million), Rent the Runway ($258.8 million) and Stitch Fix Inc. ($537.4 million). Farfetch’s market cap stands higher, at $2 billion, but is still well below its peak.  

Competition is expected to remain tough as the market is getting more crowded, with no one player able to own a new idea for long. 

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said the resale market RealReal plays in is getting “tougher with a raft of new resale players, including brands selling directly to consumers. Throw in the higher costs of doing business into the mix and there is a significant threat to The RealReal’s quest to move into the black.

“Today’s job cuts and the closure of some physical locations in the form of stores and consignment offices are a recognition of the growing external challenges and that tougher action is needed to balance the books,” Saunders said. “Riding the wave of high growth in resale is no longer enough to satisfy some investors who want to see that revenue growth will eventually lead to profits.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Hot Summer Bags

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Layoffs at The RealReal as Online Retailers Face Profit Pressure

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad