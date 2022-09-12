Rent the Runway Restructures, Cutting 24% of Corporate Employees

Jennifer Hyman, chief executive officer and co-founder of Rent the Runway, logged her first quarter of profitability — well, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization in the second quarter.

But a quick turn in the rental service’s users, who became more reticent this summer, prompted Hyman to batten down the hatches, laying off 24 percent of the company’s corporate employees in a restructuring intended to make the company more profitable quicker and, ultimately, self sustaining.

Hyman told WWD in an interview that the second quarter started out strongly in May, only to pull back in mid June with more subscribers pausing the service and new customer acquisition slowing.

Even so, the company hit its long-looked for target of making money on an adjusted ebitda basis, reeling in $1.8 million in the quarter. Net losses narrowed to $33.9 million from $42.4 million.

Revenues showed continuing strength, rising 64 percent to $76.5 million.

Despite some promising signs, and a stronger showing from users in August and early September, Hyman is taking a better safe than sorry approach.

“Despite the bounceback that we’re seeing, we think it’s important to be prudent and assume that uncertainty will persist,” Hyman said. “It’s hard to anticipate how customers will behave in an environment that’s fundamentally different than the one we left behind pre-pandemic.”

The CEO described the company’s approach as data driven and said, like it did when the pandemic hit, Rent the Runway was reacting to the information available.

“We simply can’t predict what’s going to happen over the next 12 months,” she said.

The restructuring is aimed at fixed costs and Hyman said that Rent the Runway will continue to spend on marketing and product to maintain the experience for the customer.

The plan is expected to produce annual operating expense savings of $25 million to $27 million.