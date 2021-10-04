Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022

Business

Gap Buys AI Start-up CB4

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

The company’s IPO statement gave a deeper look at fashion’s rental economy — and the losses that go into building a new line of business.

Rent the Runway's Jennifer Hyman.
Rent the Runway's Jennifer Hyman. Coutesy

Rent the Runway’s big IPO reveal painted a picture of a fashion pioneer logging big losses. 

The company, one of the first and largest in the fashion rental business, filed confidential paperwork in July with the Securities and Exchange Commission to start the process for an offering. 

That registration statement was made public late Monday, opening the company’s books to the world — showing the potential and pitfalls of making a whole new kind of business in an established industry.

For the year ended Jan. 31, Rent the Runway logged revenues of $157.5 million and net losses of $171.1 million, showing the strain of the pandemic. A year earlier and before COVID-19 hit the U.S., the firm’s revenues totaled $256.9 million with losses of $153.9 million. 

The six months ended July 31 showed a kind of stabilization in the business, as revenues fell 9.4 percent to $80.2 million with losses narrowing slightly to $84.7 million. 

Related Galleries

Rent the Runway acknowledged the losses in the registration statement’s warnings to investors, which typically include almost every ill that can befall a company. Regardless, the accumulated losses stood out even in a period when many companies are coming to market despite logging some red ink during the pandemic. 

“As of July 31, 2021, we had an accumulated deficit of $674.1 million,” the company said. “Because we have a short operating history at scale, it is difficult for us to predict our future operating results. We will need to generate and sustain increased revenue and manage our costs to achieve profitability. Even if we do, we may not be able to sustain or increase our profitability.”

Clearly, Rent the Runway is a big idea that’s still coming together and a test case for just how public market investors will prioritize newness and growth and profits in fashion. 

In a letter to prospective shareholders, cofounder, chief executive officer and chairperson Jennifer Hyman told how the company started when she went into “full-on big sister mode” trying to get her sister to return an expensive dress for a wedding.

“As I watched Becky model the dress she couldn’t afford, I realized that the traditional closet is indeed dead,” Hyman said. “It’s a museum of the past filled with relics that we no longer wear, that no longer fit us, that cost us a lot of money, and that no longer bring us joy. I asked myself: What if the closet were alive? What if it could adapt and change with us as our size, mood, style and life stage changed? Shouldn’t our clothes express how we feel and who we are today? And what if we just didn’t need so much stuff?” 

Those questions launched an idea that has helped reimagine modern fashion. 

As the company got its start in 2008, it was viewed skeptically by many brands looking to develop along more established lines. But as the businesses of many smaller designers suffered generally, Rent the Runway became a key buyer, snapping up inventory and exposing brands to a new customer set. 

The company now boasts more than 18,000 styles from more than 750 designer brands with about 80 percent of its revenues coming from subscribers.

And it’s coming to market with a multifaceted mission, pushing a new model, touching on sustainability and more. 

“I am obsessed with female self-confidence,” Hyman said. “That’s why I founded and have spent the last 13 years building this business. I believe that when women have confidence in themselves, they can change the outcomes of their lives, and they can change the world.”

 

More from WWD:

The IPO Mania Transforming Fashion and Retail

Macy’s Fighting to Keep Herald Square Billboard From Amazon

In Fashion: A Direct-to-consumer Mirage?

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rent the Runway Reveals Red Ink

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad