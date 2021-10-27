Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-Pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Shares of the Jennifer Hyman-led rental firm priced at $21 in an upsized offering.

models in dresses at beach
Some looks from Rent the Runway.

Rent the Runway is getting some more runway. 

The rental company upsized its IPO and priced its shares at $21 each — the high end of the $18 to $21 range the company projected for the offering

And the big investors who bought into the offering (and will turn around and sell stock on the open market today) not only paid up, they bought more. 

The company sold 17 million Class A shares in the offering, 2 million more than initially envisioned.  Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.6 million additional shares. 

Rent the Runway’s larger-than-expected offering counts as a vote of confidence from the investment set and bodes well for when the stock begins trading on the Nasdaq today under the “RENT” ticker symbol.

How the stock performs as more people buy in will speak volumes about just how long Wall Street will be willing to support the rental concept.

Related Galleries

The 12-year-old company, which has been pivotal in re-creating the fashion rental space, logged cumulative losses of $674 million since its inception. For the first half, losses tallied $84.7 million on revenues of $80.2 million. 

Clearly, blazing new trails isn’t cheap. 

Still, the company has real scale to continue to test its model, featuring more than 18,000 styles from more than 750 designer brands. 

About 80 percent of Rent the Runway’s revenues come from subscribers.

The question in the years ahead — for the company and investors — is whether the service can bring in enough subscribers to click over to profitability. 

With the IPO, the company will have a new chunk of change to chase its future. Rent the Runway plans to use its proceeds to pay down debt and fund future growth. 

Jennifer Hyman, the co-founder who leads the company as chief executive officer and chair, will now be doing that with Wall Street looking over her shoulder. 

Clearly, she’s up for the challenge.  

“I am obsessed with female self-confidence,” Hyman said in her letter to future shareholders, filed with the IPO paperwork. “That’s why I founded and have spent the last 13 years building this business. I believe that when women have confidence in themselves, they can change the outcomes of their lives, and they can change the world.”

 

More from WWD: 

In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Ron Johnson’s Enjoy Gets Ready for Wall Street

 

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad