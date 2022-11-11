×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

Fashion

A ‘Youthquake’ Is Redefining American Fashion

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Richemont’s sales rose 24 percent in the first half, with profit from continuing operations climbing 40 percent to 2.11 billion euros.

Inside the Renovated Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion
Inside the Renovated Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion Lexie Moreland/WWD

LONDON – Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said that despite “volatile” times he was confident about the prospects of the luxury giant, which saw sales surge 24 percent to 9.68 billion euros at actual exchange rates in the first half.

Profit from continuing operations at the parent of brands including Cartier, IWC and Chloé was up 40 percent to 2.11 billion euros.

In the first six months, Compagnie Financière Richemont reported a loss of 766 million euros following the non-cash write-down of assets linked to the proposed sale of a majority stake in Yoox Net-a-porter Group to Farfetch and Alabbar. The deal was announced last August.

Related Galleries

In the six-month period ended Sept. 30, Richemont’s jewelry sales rose 24 percent at actual rates, with watches growing 22 percent and sales at the fashion and accessories houses rising 27 percent.   

The company said it saw double-digit gains, at actual exchange rates, across all business areas, channels and regions excluding Asia-Pacific, where sales grew by 3 percent.

Rupert said he was confident about the future, despite the challenging macro environment.

“It is highly uncertain how the political, economic and social landscapes will evolve in Europe and in our other key markets. We only know that we will likely face volatile times ahead as central banks seek to rein in inflation while governments try to manage severe cost of living pressures,” Rupert said.

He said his group is in “good health, with a clear strategy, highly desirable and enduring creations, strong maisons, professional teams and a robust balance sheet. These assets will enable Richemont to weather uncertain times and draw upon strength in demand, allowing us to look to the future with a mix of vigilance and confidence.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Hot Summer Bags

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Johann Rupert Bullish on Richemont Prospects Despite ‘Volatile’ Times

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad