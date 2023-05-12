×
Richemont Sees Sales Soar in Fiscal 2023, Strong Gains Across Regions

Sales at the owner of Cartier were up 19 percent to nearly 20 billion euros, as profit from continuing operations rose 60 percent in the 12 months to March 31.

Cartier/Elle fanning
Elle Fanning in Cartier's Grain de Café collection. Greg Williams/Courtesy

LONDON A growing appetite for fine jewelry and watches fueled a 19 percent uptick in sales at Compagnie Financière Richemont in fiscal 2023 to nearly 20 billion euros, and record profit from continuing operations. 

On Friday, Richemont reported sales of 19.95 billion euros, bolstered by double-digit gains in all product categories, and strong growth across all regions. At constant exchange, growth was 14 percent.

Profit for the year from continuing operations rose 60 percent to 3.91 billion euros, which Richemont described as a record high.

Reported profit for the year declined 86 percent to 301 million euros due to the impact of discontinued operations and a non-cash charge of 3.4 billion euros related to the planned transfer of the assets of Yoox Net-a-porter Group to Farfetch.  

In a statement, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert trumpeted “excellent results for the financial year, with all business areas generating higher sales and profits. The group has drawn on the strength of its maisons and the resilience of luxury consumers in an environment characterized by geopolitical volatility, economic uncertainty and high inflation.”

On Friday, the company also launched a share buyback program and nominated two new directors to the board, Fiona Druckenmiller and Bram Schot. 

Rupert said that Druckenmiller’s “jewelry expertise, understanding of the American clientele and social and environmental causes will be of great value to the board,” while Schot brings “more than three decades of experience in the premium automotive industry and a deep understanding of risk management, supply chain and sustainability issues.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

