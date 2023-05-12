Richemont Sees Sales Soar in Fiscal 2023, Strong Gains Across Regions

LONDON – A growing appetite for fine jewelry and watches fueled a 19 percent uptick in sales at Compagnie Financière Richemont in fiscal 2023 to nearly 20 billion euros, and record profit from continuing operations.

On Friday, Richemont reported sales of 19.95 billion euros, bolstered by double-digit gains in all product categories, and strong growth across all regions. At constant exchange, growth was 14 percent.

Profit for the year from continuing operations rose 60 percent to 3.91 billion euros, which Richemont described as a record high.

Reported profit for the year declined 86 percent to 301 million euros due to the impact of discontinued operations and a non-cash charge of 3.4 billion euros related to the planned transfer of the assets of Yoox Net-a-porter Group to Farfetch.

In a statement, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert trumpeted “excellent results for the financial year, with all business areas generating higher sales and profits. The group has drawn on the strength of its maisons and the resilience of luxury consumers in an environment characterized by geopolitical volatility, economic uncertainty and high inflation.”

On Friday, the company also launched a share buyback program and nominated two new directors to the board, Fiona Druckenmiller and Bram Schot.

Rupert said that Druckenmiller’s “jewelry expertise, understanding of the American clientele and social and environmental causes will be of great value to the board,” while Schot brings “more than three decades of experience in the premium automotive industry and a deep understanding of risk management, supply chain and sustainability issues.”